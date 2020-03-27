ArtsWave cancels remainder of ArtsWave Days series, postpones other events, rolls out Virtual Arts















ArtsWave, the engine for the Cincinnati Region’s arts, has announced cancelation of the remainder of its campaign event series, ArtsWave Days, and postponement of both CincySings and its next Flow concert featuring vocalist Jazzmeia Horn.

In addition, it has expanded its Coronavirus Arts Hub, to include the most comprehensive listing of all virtual and online arts experiences being offered throughout the region.

ArtsWave Days is the nonprofit arts council’s campaign event series showcasing the arts and sponsored by Macy’s.

The events that have been canceled are: Uncover the Arts Day, planned for April 11 at Cincinnati Art Museum and Cincinnati Playhouse in the Park and This Time Tomorrow Late Night Hub Closing Night, slated for April 25 at the Contemporary Art Center. All artists and performers involved in ArtsWave Days will be paid despite the cancelations, as previously planned, given the hardship artists and performers are facing.

ArtsWave CincySings, sponsored by Accenture, the popular, employer choir competition, scheduled for April 9, has been postponed with the hope it can be rescheduled later after it’s safe to hold public events.

The next Flow concert, An African American Arts Experience, featuring Grammy-winning jazz vocalist Jazzmeia Horn, scheduled for May 1-2, has also been postponed.

ArtsWave has added virtual and online arts to its Coronavirus Arts Hub. In it, you will find the most comprehensive calendar of local events and initiatives that are happening through online and streaming technology.

The Arts Hub was rolled out last week, with the introduction of a music-meditation service, the ArtsWave Edition of Mindful Music Moments, with free signup to the public and created by The Well in partnership with the Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra and Cincinnati Opera.

ArtsWave President & CEO Alecia Kintner announced these initiatives Tuesday, saying, “It’s our hope that virtual arts at a time like now will reassure and ground all of us. The creative professionals in our arts organizations are working hard to develop new experiences for the public, as they reimagine their art forms online.”

ArtsWave is focused on helping the Cincinnati Region’s arts sector weather the coronavirus crisis. The region’s arts sector has an economic impact of more than $300 million annually and includes more than 225 organizations throughout Cincinnati, Northern Kentucky and Southeastern Indiana that employ 10,000+ individuals as artists, performers and staff.

The sector was hit at the onset of the coronavirus crisis, when venue and performance closures were announced in early March. ArtsWave has accelerated $2.4 million in grant payments for 44 organizations which receive operating revenues, expanded its $10,000 Working Capital Bridge Loans for eligible arts organizations, and on a limited basis, as funds are available, will provide Emergency Arts & Culture Organization grants.

The ArtsWave Community Campaign is the largest single source of annual funding for the Cincinnati region’s arts organizations. The 2020 campaign kicked off on January 30, 2020 and is currently at $7 million, 57 percent of its $12.4 million goal. With performance cancelations and closures of cultural venues, as well as the move of major employers to telecommuting, Kintner stressed that “your gift to ArtsWave matters more than ever.”

All resources can be accessed through ArtsWave’s Arts Hub for the Coronavirus at artswave.org/corona. To give to the ArtsWave Campaign, click here.

