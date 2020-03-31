All “A” Classic baseball, softball playoffs cancelled; other high school sports remain on hold across state















By Terry Boehmker

NKyTribune sports reporter

Beechwood’s baseball team won’t get a chance to claim an unprecedented third consecutive Kentucky All “A” Classic small-school state championship this year.

The All “A” Classic baseball and fast-pitch softball playoffs that usually take place in April have been cancelled in response to the COVID-19 virus pandemic that has closed schools through out Kentucky and the nation.

The Kentucky High School Athletic Association made an announcement on Tuesday that prohibits all high school sports related activities until at least April 20. That’s an extension of the original shutdown period that was set to end on April 12.

Member schools will be notified if and when the April 20 date is revised. Until then, KHSAA state tournaments for winter sports are suspended and the starting date for all spring sports remains on hold.

After winning All “A” Classic state baseball titles in 2018 and 2019, Beechwood had a chance to become the first team to win three in a row this spring. The Tigers also won small-school state tournaments in 2016, 2014 and 2006.

Beechwood would have been considered a top contender once again with three of the top four pitchers – Carter Noah, Brett Holladay and Andrew Fieger — returning from last year.

Noah, a senior right-hander, posted a 13-1 record and 1.59 ERA on last year’s 38-2 team. In the post-season playoffs, he was the Tigers’ winning pitcher in two 9th Region tournament games and a sectional state playoff game.

Noah’s one loss came in the first round of the 2019 state tournament. He took the mound in the top of the eighth inning and gave up four unearned runs in a 10-6 loss to Breckinridge County. It was the first time since 2013 that a Northern Kentucky team did not make it to the KHSAA state baseball finals.