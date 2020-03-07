Alaska Airlines announces new service to CVG, scheduled to begin August 18 to Seattle-Tacoma















Alaska Airlines celebrates its continuing growth with the announcement of new service to a brand-new destination for the airline: Cincinnati.

Daily nonstop service between Seattle-Tacoma International Airport and Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport (CVG) is scheduled to begin on Aug. 18.

Cincinnati becomes the 93rd nonstop destination served from Alaska’s hub in Seattle. The route will connect two dynamic regions, each with thriving technology and business centers.

The flights also make it convenient for travelers to connect to dozens of destinations across the West Coast using Alaska’s Seattle hub.

“For years we’ve heard from flyers and our corporate clients that they’d like Seattle’s hometown carrier to connect Cincinnati with the Puget Sound region,” said Brett Catlin, Alaska Airlines managing director of capacity planning and alliances. “We couldn’t be more excited to rollout our newest Midwest destination adding the Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky region to the Alaska Airlines network while furthering our commitment to Seattle, where we will offer 350 daily departures this summer.”

“The Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky community is excited to welcome Alaska Airlines and its strong West Coast presence to CVG,” said Candace McGraw, CEO of the Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport.

“The new nonstop service from CVG to Seattle offers excellent schedule times and will enhance travel options for both business and leisure travelers in the Tri- state region going to the Pacific Northwest, Hawaii and Alaska.”

From Seattle, guests can continue their journeys to other West Coast destinations or the islands of Hawaii. Seattle is also a gateway to Asia with nonstop flights on our Global Partners to Tokyo, Hong Kong and Singapore. Flyers can earn miles with Alaska’s highly-acclaimed Mileage Plan program while flying one of our 16 Global Partners to more than 800 destinations around the world.

Guests will enjoy award-winning service in a three-class cabin that includes First Class and Premium Class; a fresh, seasonal food and beverage menu; Most Free Movies in the Sky with hundreds of movies and TV shows available for viewing on personal devices; free texting on most flights; and Wi-Fi connectivity for purchase.

Alaska Airlines and its regional partners fly 47 million guests a year to more than 115 destinations with an average of 1,300 daily flights across the United States and to Mexico, Canada, and Costa Rica. With Alaska and Alaska Global Partners, guests can earn and redeem miles on flights to more than 800 destinations worldwide.