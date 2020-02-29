WKU’s Noah Moore of Fort Thomas selected as Tragos Quest to Greece Scholar for summer trip















Western Kentucky University junior Noah Moore of Fort Thomas has been selected as a 2020 SigEp Tragos Quest to Greece Scholar.



Moore, a Public Relations, Spanish and Arabic major and a student in WKU’s Mahurin Honors College, will join 17 other members of Sigma Phi Epsilon fraternity for the June 18-28 program. He was among more than 300 applicants for the highly competitive award.

“WKU has played such a major role in motivating me to reach for my goals, whatever they may be,” Moore said. “Even more so, being a member of Sigma Phi Epsilon has supplemented my collegiate experience so much and has surrounded me with the most supportive, encouraging group of brothers to whom I owe a lot of my successes.”



During the trip, the Tragos Quest to Greece Scholars will visit Athens, Delphi, Nauplion, Corinth, Mycenae and Olympia, will study the influence that Greek philosophy, governance and the arts has and continues to have in everyday life, and will learn about the foundations of the fraternity, the ritual and themselves.



“I am so excited to not only travel to Greece, but to get to experience growth as a person with 17 people I hope to call best friends following the trip, and bring back what I learn to the WKU Greek community,” he said.



Moore, the son of Mary and Patrick Moore, is Vice President of Member Development for Sigma Phi Epsilon fraternity, Vice President of PRSSA, Social Media Chair of Midnight on the Hill, HonorsTopper for Mahurin Honors College and Tour Guide/TOP Guide for WKU Office of Admissions.