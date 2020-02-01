United Way offers free tax preparation program, to help local individuals and families get refunds















The United Way of Greater Cincinnati’s Regional Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) Collaborative and the 495 local volunteers helped more than 8,500 individuals and families in Greater Cincinnati receive over $12 million in tax refunds in 2019.

The free tax prep program is available again this year, offering local families and individuals assistance in tax preparation and in receiving the Earned Income Tax Credit (EITC).

Free tax preparation saved individuals and families an average of $273 per return in tax prep fees while helping them receive refunds from tax withholding or the EITC. These funds are crucial for individuals who are being impacted by poverty or who fear falling under the poverty line. People who are interested can find a nearby site by calling 211 or visiting this website.

The initiative, which United Way of Greater Cincinnati first organized formally with the support of the IRS in 2005, offers free in-person tax filing support for individuals and families through trained and certified volunteers at walk-in or appointment sites throughout the region.

In 2019, Greater Cincinnati’s combined regional tax assistance coalition helped more than 24,000 families in Greater Cincinnati receive over $24 million in tax refunds.

United Way of Greater Cincinnati also partners with H&R Block to offer myfreetaxes.com, a secure free website that enables individuals and families to file taxes online regardless of income. This year the system will not offer schedule C, D, E or HSA returns.