UK’s Capilouto, NKU’s Vaidya to discuss attracting international talent at Chamber Pints & Perspectives















The Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce (NKY Chamber) continues its popular Pints & Perspectives series with “Attracting International Talent” on Thursday, March 5, from 4:30-6 p.m.

Attendees will hear from Dr. Eli Capilouto, President of University of Kentucky, and Dr. Ashish Vaidya, President of Northern Kentucky University, about how local universities are attracting international talent to our region, the importance of keeping international talent, and the impact it has.

“Northern Kentucky is currently facing a workforce shortage,” said Brent Cooper, President and CEO of the NKY Chamber. “It’s important for our business community to work together with the local universities to provide a welcoming place for international talent who can fill those gaps and make our region a more diverse place to live.”

Pints & Perspectives: Attracting International Talent will be held at Hilton Cincinnati Airport (7373 Turfway Rd Florence).

Registration for Pints & Perspectives is $25 for NKY Chamber members, $35 for future NKY Chamber members, and free for NKYP Passport holders. Pre-registration is required and is available online at nkychamber.com/events.

The Title Sponsor for Pints & Perspectives is C-Forward.

The Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce is the leading business organization in Northern Kentucky with more than 1,500-member companies representing approximately 175,000 employees.

