UK grad’s design, ‘Pegasus in Bloom,’ selected for 2020 Kentucky Derby Festival poster















By Gabriela Antenore

University of Kentucky

A design by University of Kentucky alumnus Casey McKinney was unveiled as the 2020 Kentucky Derby Festival poster.

McKinney’s artwork, named “Pegasus in Bloom,” was chosen to represent the Kentucky Derby Festival because of its colorful design.

The poster features a pegasus racing through a field of colorful flowers and shapes, with fireworks and hot air balloons floating in the sky.

McKinney, a Louisville native, told the Kentucky Derby Festival staff, “The inspiration for ‘Pegasus in Bloom’ comes from the energy and vibrancy of our city during the Derby Festival. I’m proud to call it (Louisville) home and humbled to be named the poster artist for 2020.”

Upon graduating from UK in 2001, McKinney has become well-known for his murals throughout Kentucky. Central Kentucky residents will be familiar with his Henry Clay mural found on East Vine Street in Lexington. As an artist and muralist, he can often be found painting skateboard decks or in his home studio.

Posters are now available for preorder and will go on sale March 5. Individuals interested in ordering the Kentucky Derby Festival’s 2020 poster may click here.

