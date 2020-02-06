Turfway Park expert selections for Thursday















Turfway Park provides daily selections and comments for the Tribune during the live racing meets.

THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 6, 2020

Tonight’s guest handicapper is Bret Battaglia.

RACE 1

TAY TOWN shows two decent third-place finishes in her first two starts over the track after coming back from a layoff and is the choice to pick up the maiden win here. ANIMA has been beaten as the favorite in three of her last four starts and looks like the one to beat again tonight. IMNOTSMALL didn’t fire last time out around two turns. She should like the move back to sprinting and could be dangerous on the drop in class.

RACE 2

PEEKACHO has been in very good form recently, winning seven of his last nine starts including an upset win in the Prairie Bayou here at Turfway in his last start. He’s proven himself at this distance in the past and looks tough to beat on the move back against starter allowance company tonight. GLADTOBEHERE looks like the best choice to pull the upset if he can get the distance. BARIN has a chance.

RACE 3

REDHOT KATIE was second best behind an impressive winner at this level in her last start and is the choice for the win here. I SAW HER FIRST comes in off a nice maiden win and would be no surprise here with Jimenez back in the irons. RISKY RISKY RISKY had some trouble last time in her first start over the track and has to be considered on the drop in class.

RACE 4

FIRESIDE KITTEN was no match behind a runaway winner at this same level but was clearly second best in that one. The connections of Maker and the Ramseys are always tough to beat at Turfway; give her a slight edge in an absolutely wide open maiden field. ENTHRONED drops in for a tag for the first time after a disappointing effort in her last start, when she stumbled out of the gate in her first attempt over the surface. BRIGHTSIDEOFLIFE makes her first start since moving to Hernandez’s barn and gets in light with Ramos tonight.

RACE 5

AUNTIE MABEL ran a game second in her career debut earlier this year here at Turfway. She’s bred to like the extra distance and any improvement off that one could make her tough to beat in another wide open maiden event. SA FONT SALADA had some trouble in her last start at Gulfstream and might not have liked the dirt before that one at Churchill, but she ran well going long on the turf before those two in her first start and definitely looks capable of winning here. MISS IS ZIPPY has been second in each of her two starts here at Turfway and is a definite contender again tonight.

RACE 6

CATTY KRYS shows two strong efforts in each of her two starts at Turfway including a nice win last time out. Brown is winning at a 31% clip so far this meet and she gets Jimenez back aboard tonight; give her the edge here. SPEARETTE didn’t fire last time out but just beat the top pick at long odds two starts back. She’s won three of her last five and looks like the one to beat here. AMERIBELLE just missed last time out and should like the move back around two turns.

RACE 7

URBAN INSIGHT ran a game second last time out in her first attempt over the surface despite breaking poorly. A better trip should make her tough to beat here. SAY IT SWEETLY moves back up against allowance company for Reed after an impressive win over the track last time out. GIRO KATE finished a nice second against similar last time out and picks up Jimenez.

RACE 8

BEACH HUT might have needed his last after having been off since August. He has three wins over the track at Turfway and looks best in wide open field. GET EM UP SCOUT has been idle since September when he didn’t fire against similar at Indiana, but a return to previous form makes him a contender here. DANNY B comes back to Turfway after a solid second-place finish at Hawthorne in his last start and has to be considered.