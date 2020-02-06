TMU and the Fenians of Northern Kentucky present annual Tapestry Series of Irish History and Culture















The 14th Annual Thomas More University Concert of Irish Music will take place on Friday at 7 p.m. in Steigerwald Hall, located in the Thomas More Saints Center (the former Student Center), 333 Thomas More Parkway, Crestview Hills.



In Ireland, St. Brigid’s Day, February 1st, marks the beginning of spring. What better way to warm things up and help Thomas More celebrate Thomas More Week than with a free concert.

Come early for some complimentary Irish stew and Irish brew before the concert.

Ceol Mhór – for traditional music with an Irish, Welsh, English and American twist. Those familiar with the Tapestry Series know this popular group, headed by scholar-musician-raconteur Bill Williams.

Mick McEvilley and Mai Hernon McEvilley – for songs and Irish ballads familiar and new. Mick and Mai are welcome regulars at this event, as well as the hosts of 3rd Thursday of the month Pub Nights at the Irish Heritage Center of Greater Cincinnati.

Murphy’s Law – longtime and well-known contributors to the local and Irish folk music scene, as well as the Thomas More concerts, Murphy’s Law returns once again. They came out of retirement to join us last year – much to the delight of their fans.

Special thanks to the patrons Dave and Janet Schneider, for providing the liquid refreshment; Molly Malone’s of Covington, for contributing the Irish Stew; and, the Thomas More Global Initiatives for underwriting the concert.

Contact Dr. Raymond Hebert for more information at raymondhebert@thomasmore.edu or 859.344.3310.