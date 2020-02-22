Three senior veterans are nucleus of Simon Kenton’s highly ranked basketball team going into playoffs















By Terry Boehmker

NKyTribune sports reporter

They’ve been varsity basketball teammates for five years and would like to end their high school careers hoisting a state championship trophy over their heads at Rupp Arena three weeks from now.

There’s no reason to think Simon Kenton seniors Maggie Jones, Mattie Vickers and Morgan Stamper can’t achieve that goal after leading the Pioneers to a 26-3 record during the regular season.

Media members around the state evidently feel the same way. Simon Kenton has been voted No. 2 in the Associated Press state poll for several weeks and should remain there going into the post-season playoffs that begin on Sunday.

“It would be great. We just have to work hard to get there,” Jones said of winning their team’s first state title. “It would be really emotional, but it’s what we’ve all been working for so it’d be a great feeling.”

Simon Kenton has become a perennial contender for the 8th Region girls championship. The Pioneers have played in the regional final seven consecutive years, winning titles in 2015, 2017 and 2018.

All three of the Simon Kenton seniors have double-figure scoring averages this season. Vickers is averaging a team-high 13.3 points, followed by Jones (12.9) and Stamper (11.3).

The five-year varsity veterans have a lot to do with the Pioneers outscoring opponents by an average margin of 20.8 points, which ranks fifth in the state.

“We don’t have that one player in that group that can really step out and get everything going,” said coach Jeff Stowers. “They kind of do it my committee, and by example.”

This is the third consecutive year that Jones and Stamper have been double-figure scorers. Vickers boosted her scoring average from 9.1 to 13.1 this season by improving her shooting.

“That and she has the ability to drive the ball as well, which makes her a pretty good threat,” Stowers said. “She got rid of her funky moves to the basket and she’s now pretty much all power.”

Stamper and sophomore center Serenti Webb are the team’s main inside scoring threats. Jones has made 71 3-point shots to account for most of her points in addition to being a steady floor leader at the point guard position.

“She didn’t want that role and now she has grown into it and seems really comfortable in it this year,” Stowers said of Jones at point guard.

“She wanted to be the No. 2 (shooting guard) because she wasn’t very sure of herself handling the ball at one point. But we expressed to her that with her size it’s best to be somebody who’s able to do both.”

Balanced scoring isn’t the team’s only strength, according to Jones. The Pioneers have played a challenging schedule and enter the playoffs allowing just 42.9 points per game.

“Our defense has really locked down this year,” Jones said. “We’ve gotten really good defense on the ball and really good post defense as well. (Coaches) have been pressuring us really hard to get stops.”

Jones and Vickers will continue their basketball careers at Thomas More University. Stamper was recruited by Pikeville University and another senior, Chelsea Little, is headed to West Virginia Tech. Before they go their separate ways, the seniors are focused on making a deep run in this year’s post-season playoffs one game at a time.

“We really don’t love being ranked so high,” Jones said. “But we can’t really look at the rankings. We just have to go out there and play hard every time. We can’t go out there thinking we’re No. 2 in the state. We’ve got to go out and prove it to everyone.”

Girls district basketball tournaments

32nd DISTRICT AT GRANT COUNTY

Monday

Simon Kenton vs. Williamstown, 8 p.m.

Tuesday

Walton-Verona vs. Grant County, 8 p.m.

Thursday

Championship game, 7 p.m.



33rd DISTRICT AT CONNER

Tuesday

Conner vs. Boone County, 6 p.m.

Ryle vs. Cooper, 7:45 p.m.

Thursday

Championship game, 7 p.m.

34th DISTRICT AT DIXIE HEIGHTS

Monday

Lloyd vs. Villa Madonna, 6 p.m.

Tuesday

Dixie Heights vs. Lloyd-Villa Madonna winner, 6 p.m.

St. Henry vs. Ludlow, 7:45 p.m.

Friday

Championship game, 6 p.m.



35th DISTRICT AT TWO SITES

Sunday at Beechwood

Covington Latin vs. Beechwood, 4 p.m.

Monday at Holy Cross

Notre Dame vs. Beechwood-Covington Latin winner, 6 p.m.

Holy Cross vs. Holmes, 7:30 p.m.

Thursday at Holy Cross

Championship game, 7 p.m.

36th DISTRICT AT NEWPORT

Monday

Newport vs. Dayton, 6 p.m.

Tuesday

Newport Central Catholic vs. Newport-Dayton winner, 6 p.m.

Highlands vs. Bellevue, 7:45 p.m.

Thursday

Championship game, 7 p.m.



37th DISTRICT AT CAMPBELL COUNTY MIDDLE SCHOOL

Monday

Campbell County vs. Scott, 6 p.m.

Wednesday

Championship game: Brossart vs. Campbell County-Scott winner, 7 p.m.

Boys district basketball schedules

32nd DISTRICT AT GRANT COUNTY

Monday

Grant County vs. Williamstown, 6 p.m.

Tuesday

Simon Kenton vs. Walton-Verona, 6 p.m.

Friday

Championship game, 7 p.m.

33rd DISTRICT AT CONNER

Monday

Boone County vs. Heritage, 6 p.m.

Wednesday

Conner vs. Boone County-Heritage winner, 6 p.m.

Cooper vs. Ryle, 7:45 p.m.

Friday

Championship game, 7 p.m.

34th DISTRICT AT DIXIE HEIGHTS

Monday

Ludlow vs. Villa Madonna, 7:45 p.m.

Wednesday

St. Henry vs. Ludlow-Villa Madonna winner, 6 p.m.

Lloyd vs. Dixie Heights, 7:45 p.m.

Friday

Championship game

35th DISTRICT AT BEECHWOOD

Sunday

Holy Cross vs. Covington Latin, 6 p.m.

Tuesday

Covington Catholic vs. Holy Cross-Covington Latin winner, 7 p.m.

Wednesday

Beechwood vs. Holmes, 7 p.m.

Friday

Championship game, 7 p.m.

36th DISTRICT AT NEWPORT

Monday

Dayton vs. Bellevue, 7:45 p.m.

Wednesday

Highlands vs. Dayton-Bellevue winner, 6 p.m.

Newport Central Catholic vs. Newport, 7:45 p.m.

Friday

Championship game, 7 p.m.

37th DISTRICT AT CAMPBELL COUNTY MIDDLE SCHOOL

Tuesday

Brossart vs. Scott, 6 p.m.

Campbell County vs. Calvary Christian, 7:30 p.m.

Thursday

Championship game, 7 p.m.