Thomas More’s Institute for Religious Liberty offers free ‘Civil Dialogue’ program tonight at 7 p.m.















The Institute for Religious Liberty at Thomas More University will present “Civil Dialogue: An Antidote to Polarization” tonight at 7 p.m. at Steigerwald Hall in the Saints Center.

The event is free and open to the public.

Speakers are

• Rev. Kristen Farrington, assistant chaplain at St. Stephen’s and St. Agnes School in Alexandria, Va., and former executive director of the Religious Freedom Center of the Freedom Forum Institute in Washington, D.C.,

• Sherri Goren Sloven, an attorney and certified Family Relations Specialist, in Cincinnati, and

• David Lapp, cofounder of Better Angels, a bipartisan citizens’ movement.