A nonprofit publication of the Kentucky Center for Public Service Journalism

Thomas More’s Institute for Religious Liberty offers free ‘Civil Dialogue’ program tonight at 7 p.m.

Feb 13th, 2020 · 0 Comment

The Institute for Religious Liberty at Thomas More University will present “Civil Dialogue: An Antidote to Polarization” tonight at 7 p.m. at Steigerwald Hall in the Saints Center.

The event is free and open to the public.

Speakers are

• Rev. Kristen Farrington, assistant chaplain at St. Stephen’s and St. Agnes School in Alexandria, Va., and former executive director of the Religious Freedom Center of the Freedom Forum Institute in Washington, D.C.,

• Sherri Goren Sloven, an attorney and certified Family Relations Specialist, in Cincinnati, and

• David Lapp, cofounder of Better Angels, a bipartisan citizens’ movement.


Related Posts

Leave a Comment

© 2016 Kentucky Center for Public Service Journalism. All rights reserved.