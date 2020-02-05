Thomas More University’s President Joseph Chillo starting ‘Coming to You Tour’ to visit alumni















Thomas More University’s President Joseph L. Chillo, LP.D., the University’s 15th president, and members of University administration will travel across the country for a series of welcome receptions to gather with alumni and friends of the University.

“We are very excited that President Chillo and our team are traveling to Indianapolis on February 6 to kick off the Thomas More is Coming to You Tour,” said Director of Alumni and Parent Engagement Bailey Bundy.

“With this being President Chillo’s first year in office, what better way to welcome him into the community than with a series of receptions across the country?”

The Thomas More’s Coming to You Tour will visit the following locations:

• Indianapolis, Indiana – Thursday, Feb. 6

• Jacksonville, Florida – Friday, Feb. 21

• Tampa, Florida – Saturday, Feb. 22

• Fort Myers, Florida – Monday, Feb. 24

• Orlando, Florida – Tuesday, Feb. 25

• Dayton, Ohio – Tuesday, March 10

• Columbus, Ohio – Thursday, March 12

• Louisville, Kentucky – Wednesday, March 18

• Lexington, Kentucky – Thursday, March 19

• Scottsdale, Arizona – Wednesday, April 15, and

• Washington, D.C. – Thursday, April 23.

Each event will offer an opportunity for guests to interact with President Chillo as he shares his vision for the future of Thomas More. During the receptions, guests will also hear more about recent success and changes at Thomas More, learn about joining the President’s Society, and receive insider news regarding the state of the University.

“We currently have more than 14,000 alumni across all 50 states. This tour will offer a special experience for our alumni, friends, and families to build and strengthen their relationships with Thomas More in the convenience of their own cities. It is our hope that the tour will foster community and build pride and momentum as we anticipate on our centennial celebrations next year.”

All events are free of change and will include complimentary food and beverages.

For more information, including venue locations and times, visit thomasmore.edu or contact alumni@thomasmore.edu.