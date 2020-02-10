Thomas More University has highest long-term gain among KY’s four-year institutions, says GU report















A report released from Georgetown University showed that Thomas More University has the highest long-term gain – at more than $1 million – among four-year institutions in Kentucky that primarily grant bachelor’s degrees.



The report, “First Try at ROI: Ranking 4,500 Colleges,” attempted to answer the persistent question among students: Is college worth the cost?

The research was conducted at Georgetown’s Center on Education and the Workforce as an effort to provide information about factors ranking college according to return on investment, while using new data from the US Department of Education’s College Scorecard, and focuses on the net present value of college.

The research was used to rank more than 4,500 colleges nationwide based on short- and long-term net economic gains. Overall, the report outlined that private nonprofit colleges have the highest long-term value.

Thomas More ranked highest among 28 public and private Kentucky colleges and universities in four benchmarks – at 15, 20, 30, and 40 years after enrollment.



The University ranked in the top 15 among 143 Kentucky, Ohio, and Indiana public and private colleges and universities in four benchmarks – at 15, 20, 30, and 40 years after enrollment.“I’m proud of the work we do here,” said President Joseph Chillo. “As students, teachers, scholars, and mentors, each person at the University demonstrates incredible dedication to quality, personalized, intentional education practices. Reports such as these further prove that the education and experience we provide is worthy of investment because of the impressive return that it provides to our students and our alumni.”

