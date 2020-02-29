A nonprofit publication of the Kentucky Center for Public Service Journalism

Thomas More men extend winning streak to nine; Niece nets 24 points as NKU women defeat Oakland

Feb 29th, 2020 · 0 Comment

NKyTribune staff

Luke Rudy and Ryan Batte each scored 18 points as the Thomas More men’s basketball team extended its winning streak to nine with a 70-65 victory at Cumberland (Tenn.) on Saturday.

Reid Jolly and Garren Bertsch chipped in 13 points apiece as Thomas More improved to 24-6 overall, 11-5 in its inaugural season of Mid-South Conference play. The Saints are ranked No. 18 nationally in the NAIA poll.

Luke Rudy scored 18 points to lead Thomas More to its ninth consecutive win. (Photo by Jeff McCurry)

Cumberland fell to 13-16 overall, 4-12 in the Mid-South Conference.

Thomas More has not lost since dropping a 55-52 decision to Northwestern Ohio on Jan. 27.

The Saints shot 64.1 percent from the field and were 9-for-16 from 3-point range. Rudy buried six 3-pointers and added three assists. Batte was 8-for-11 from the field for Thomas More, which will be the No. 3 seed in the upcoming Mid-South Conference Tournament.

Thomas More will face sixth-seeded Lindsey Wilson in the Mid-South Conference quarterfinals on March 7 at Bowling Green, Ky.

NKU WOMEN DEFEAT OAKLAND: Ally Niece scored a career-high 24 points to lead Northern Kentucky University to a 67-65 victory at Oakland on Saturday. NKU improved to 18-11 overall and finished fourth in the Horizon League with a 12-6 mark.

Oakland fell to 11-18 overall, 6-12 in the Horizon League.

Oakland took a 65-63 lead with 52 seconds to play, but Niece quickly answered with a pull-up jumper to even the score at 65-65. After an Oakland turnover, Niece was fouled and made a free throw to give NKU a 66-65 lead.

Ally Niece scored a career-high 24 points to lead NKU to a 67-65 victory at Oakland. (Photo by Chloe Smith)

Oakland called a timeout with six seconds remaining and advanced the ball, which ended up in the hands of leading scorer Kahlaijah Dean. Emmy Souder came up clutch with a block, which was recovered by Kailey Coffey with one second to play.

Coffey added a free throw after being fouled and Oakland’s ensuing last-second shot attempt bounced off the rim.

No. 4 seed NKU will play host to No. 9 seed Detroit Mercy in the first round of the Horizon League Tournament at 7 p.m. Tuesday.

THOMAS MORE WOMEN REACH 20-WIN MARK: Zoie Barth scored a career-high 24 points on Saturday as Thomas More posted a 78-67 overtime victory at Cumberland (Tenn.), giving the Saints their 20th win of the season.

Barth sent the game into overtime by converting a shot with a second remaining in regulation and Thomas More trailing 61-59. The Saints outscored the hosts 17-6 in the extra session and improved to 20-9 overall, 9-7 in the Mid-South Conference.

Cumberland dropped to 8-19 overall, 2-14 in the Mid-South Conference.

Emily Schultz finished with 16 points and 15 rebounds for Thomas More, which will compete in the Mid-South Conference Tournament next week at Bowling Green, Ky.

(Information compiled from Thomas More, NKU and staff reports)


