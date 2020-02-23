The Carnegie Theatre season closes with ‘END OF THE RAINBOW,’ weekends March 21 – April 5, 2020















The Carnegie is closing it’s 2019-20 Theatre Series with a story of a beloved movie star, Judy Garland. END OF THE RAINBOW runs on the Otto M. Budig stage, weekends March 21 – April 5, 2020.

The year is 1968 and Judy Garland is set firmly on the comeback trail. The failed marriages, the suicide attempts, and the addictions are all behind her. At forty-six and with new flame Mickey Deans at her side, she seems determined to carry it off and recapture her magic. But lasting happiness always eludes some people, and there was never any answer to the question with which Judy ended every show: “If happy little bluebirds fly beyond the rainbow, why, oh why, can’t I?”

END OF THE RAINBOW is a savagely funny drama featuring a glorious ensemble of Judy Garland hits such as “Get Happy,” “The Man that Got Away,” and, of course, “Somewhere Over the Rainbow.”

“This show has it all — it’s a dramatic and at times sad story, but it has its happy moments as well,” said Carnegie Theatre Director Maggie Perrino. “It’s quite the coincidence that this is the year we chose to do this musical as Renee Zellweger is nominated for the Best Actress Academy Award for taking on the role of Judy. Her story is timeless”

The Carnegie is Northern Kentucky’s largest multidisciplinary arts venue providing theatre events, educational programs and art exhibitions to the Northern Kentucky and Greater Cincinnati community. The Carnegie facility is home to The Carnegie Galleries, the Otto M. Budig Theatre, and the Eva G. Farris Education Center.

Performances of END OF THE RAINBOW run weekends March 21 – April 5, 2020 Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. and Sundays at 3:00 p.m.

Tickets are $32, $29 for Carnegie Members and ArtsPass Members, and $25 for students. Tickets can be purchased through The Carnegie Box Office, open Tuesday-Friday 12 p.m. – 5 p.m., in person or by phone at (859) 957-1940, or online at www.thecarnegie.com.

Patrons seeking group or student tickets should call to make arrangements.

CONTENT ADVISORY: Production includes adult themes and language. Not recommended for children under 13.

END OF THE RAINBOW is presented by special arrangement with SAMUEL FRENCH, INC.

