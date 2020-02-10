State Department of Agriculture to hold Grower-Buyer Meetup, a free regional workshop, on Feb. 29















The Kentucky Department of Agriculture (KDA) will bring together produce growers and buyers in Morehead, Kentucky, on Friday, Feb. 28 for a day of networking and business opportunities, Agriculture Commissioner Dr. Ryan Quarles announced.

“Kentucky is home to produce growers of all sizes,” Commissioner Quarles said. “We hope fruit, vegetable, and other produce growers will attend this free event to learn how to sell their products to potential buyers. Kentucky’s local food movement is real and this event provides an opportunity for small family farms to grow farm income.”



The third annual Grower-Buyer MeetUp is a free regional workshop focused on growers, buyers, and distributors that have operations in the Morehead, Ashland, and Winchester areas. The MeetUp will include more than a dozen buyers of Kentucky produce ranging from businesses in the region to distributors.

The meeting will start at 8:30 a.m. EST and conclude at 11:30 a.m. at the Morehead Conference Center.

The Grower-Buyer MeetUp is co-hosted by the KDA, the Kentucky Horticulture Council, the Kentucky Society for Horticulture Science, and the Kentucky Vegetable Growers Association.

Space is limited at the free event. To ensure they get in, individuals are urged to register online.

Attendees are invited to stick around for the fourth annual Eastern Kentucky Farmer Conference, which will follow at Morehead Conference Center from noon to 6 p.m. Friday and continue from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 29. Go to www.cfaky.org/2020-ekfc.