St. Henry District High School to hold blessing, dedication today of $7.8m, 43,000 sq. ft. expansion

St. Henry District High School will hold a blessing and dedication today of the completion of a $7.8 million building expansion project, “Building on Excellence, Guided by Faith.”
The event will be at 2 p.m. at the high school, 377 Scheben Drive, Erlanger.
The Most Reverend Roger J. Foys, D.D., Bishop of Covington will provide the blessing and dedication.
All are welcome to celebrate and tour the 43,000 square foot addition, including:
• 650-seat Drees Homes Auditorium
• Riegler Family Alumni Gallery
• Ed and Betty Dusing Black Box Theater
• Wilson Family Art Gallery
• Nields Family Box Office
• Brent Rouse Concessions (Smiley’s Snack Shop)
• Scene workshop and studio
• STEM and biology labs
• Art, band, chorus, and general classrooms
• Expanded media center
• Virgin Mary grotto (scheduled for completion later this year)
St. Henry District High School, a nationally recognized Blue Ribbon School, is Northern Kentucky’s largest Catholic, college-preparatory, co-educational high school. Guided by faith, scholarship, athletics, arts, and leadership, SHDHS faculty and staff prepare students to meet the demanding challenges of the future through a wide range of academic, extracurricular, and community service opportunities.