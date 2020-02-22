Special election Tuesday in Campbell County will fill vacancy in 67th House District left by Dennis Keene















Staff report

A special election on Tuesday, Feb. 25 will decide who will fill the vacancy in Campbell County’s 67th House District, left by longtime representative Dennis Keene who accepted an appointment to Gov. Andy Beshear’s administration as Commissioner of the Department of Local Government.

Vote for NKY, which is led by the Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce of Commerce (NKY Chamber) along regional businesses and organizations, is once again using traditional media, social media, and voter-engagement activities to help drive voter turnout in the special election.

Candidates in the special election are Democrat Rachel Roberts of Newport and Republican Mary Jo Wedding of Bellevue.

The 67th House District covers the cities of Newport, Bellevue, Dayton, Wilder, Silver Grove, Melbourne and precincts in Highland Heights and Southgate.



The hub of this Get Out The Vote (GOTV) effort for both the special election and the upcoming May primary is the Vote for NKY website.

Voters can also engage and learn more about these elections through its social-media platforms:

• Vfacebook@votenky

• Twitter @votenky

• Instagram @votenky

“Special elections typically have a low voter turnout because these elections are not held on days when voters are used to going to the polls,” said NKY Chamber President & CEO Brent Cooper. “But the stakes are just as high in this election as a general or primary election. When our people come out and vote, Northern Kentucky gets the attention, funding, and resources from our leaders in Frankfort. When we don’t vote that attention, funding, and resources go to other parts of the state where residents show up and vote in strong numbers.”

Some polling locations for the special election have changed. Precinct locations for this election are posted on the website of Campbell County Clerk Jim Luersen.

Here are the new polling places for Tuesday’s election ONLY:



