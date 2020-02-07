Soul Pocket to headline Redwood’s fundraiser, The Express, at Paul Brown Stadium in March















Soul Pocket, Cincinnati area’s most requested party and dance band, headlines Redwood’s gala fund raiser – The Express – Friday, March 6, at Paul Brown Stadium.

The announcement was made by Bradley M. Howard, the event chair and Carol Serrone, Director of Philanthropy for Redwood.

The 2020 Redwood Express – An Evening of Celebration – is the 38th edition of the event.

For more than 66 years Redwood – a nonprofit serving Northern Kentucky – has helped children and adults with disabilities reach their highest potential. Presently, Redwood services some 800 clients – from six-weeks of age to 85 years old.

The Redwood Express – sponsored by Bilz Insurance and Auto-Owners Insurance – is an affair where celebrities meet and greet, where one can take a photo with the Ben-Gal Cheerleaders in the photo booth – and a chance to win a “Pair of Pappy.”

One lucky winner will receive a 23-year-old and a 20-year-old bottle of Pappy Van Winkle’s Family Reserve, courtesy of Crescent Springs (Ky.) Tobacco and Liquor.

WKRQ’s (Q102-FM) popular afternoon on-air personalities Jon Jon and Toria serve as host and hostess for the event.

The 2020 edition of The Redwood Express plans to highlight Redwood’s What’s Good from the Wood — the weekly Cable TV show which airs on Cincinnati Bell 821 and Spectrum 185, in conjunction with the Telecommunications Board of Northern Kentucky.

Redwood clients host produce and interview weekly guests – the TV crew will be on-hand for the evening.

“For 37 years, The Redwood Express has been the preeminent charity gala in Northern Kentucky,” said Howard. “Our 2020 event will continue that tradition with more than 600 guests expected at Paul Brown Stadium – and one of Cincinnati’s finest bands – Soul Pocket – all in the name of serving children and adults with disabilities in the community.”

Redwood