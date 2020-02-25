Simon Kenton girls win opening game in district basketball playoffs as state’s top-ranked team

By Terry Boehmker
NKyTribune sports reporter
After being voted the top girls basketball team in the state on Monday, Simon Kenton opened the 32nd District playoffs with a 63-32 win over Williamstown and earned a berth in the 8th Region tournament for the 15th consecutive year.
The Pioneers will play the winner of the Walton-Verona-Grant County game in the 32nd District final on Thursday at Grant County. The district winner and runner-up both advance to next week’s 8th Region playoffs.
Simon Kenton (27-3) was voted No. 1 in the final regular season Associated Press state media poll on Monday after spending several weeks at the No. 2 spot. They netted 130 voting points to come out on top. Louisville Sacred Heart, the previous No. 1 team, had a total of 125 points.
Sacred Heart (28-2) got past Simon Kenton, 58-53, early in the season, but the Louisville team slipped in the final AP poll following a 70-59 loss to Bullitt East last week.
Defending state champion Ryle was No. 4 and Notre Dame was No. 9 in the final girls AP state poll. Ryle will play Cooper in a 33rd District semifinal game on Tuesday. Notre Dame will play Holy Cross in the 35th District final on Thursday.
Here are the updated schedules for boys and girls district tournaments involving teams in Boone, Campbell and Kenton counties:
Girls district basketball tournaments
32nd DISTRICT AT GRANT COUNTY
Tuesday
Walton-Verona vs. Grant County, 8 p.m.
Thursday
Championship: Simon Kenton vs. Walton-Verona-Grant County winner, 7 p.m.
33rd DISTRICT AT CONNER
Tuesday
Conner vs. Boone County, 6 p.m.
Ryle vs. Cooper, 7:45 p.m.
Thursday
Championship game, 7 p.m.
34th DISTRICT AT DIXIE HEIGHTS
Tuesday
Dixie Heights vs. Lloyd, 6 p.m.
St. Henry vs. Ludlow, 7:45 p.m.
Friday
Championship game, 6 p.m.
35th DISTRICT AT HOLY CROSS
Thursday
Championship: Notre Dame vs. Holy Cross, 7 p.m.
36th DISTRICT AT NEWPORT
Tuesday
Newport Central Catholic vs. Dayton, 6 p.m.
Highlands vs. Bellevue, 7:45 p.m.
Thursday
Championship game, 7 p.m.
37th DISTRICT AT CAMPBELL COUNTY MIDDLE SCHOOL
Wednesday
Championship game: Brossart vs. Campbell County, 7 p.m.
Boys district basketball schedules
32nd DISTRICT AT GRANT COUNTY
Tuesday
Simon Kenton vs. Walton-Verona, 6 p.m.
Friday
Championship: Grant County vs. Simon Kenton-Walton-Verona winner, 7 p.m.
33rd DISTRICT AT CONNER
Wednesday
Conner vs. Boone County, 6 p.m.
Cooper vs. Ryle, 7:45 p.m.
Friday
Championship game, 7 p.m.
34th DISTRICT AT DIXIE HEIGHTS
Wednesday
St. Henry vs. Ludlow, 6 p.m.
Lloyd vs. Dixie Heights, 7:45 p.m.
Friday
Championship game
35th DISTRICT AT BEECHWOOD
Tuesday
Covington Catholic vs. Holy Cross, 7 p.m.
Wednesday
Beechwood vs. Holmes, 7 p.m.
Friday
Championship game, 7 p.m.
36th DISTRICT AT NEWPORT
Wednesday
Highlands vs. Dayton, 6 p.m.
Newport Central Catholic vs. Newport, 7:45 p.m.
Friday
Championship game, 7 p.m.
37th DISTRICT AT CAMPBELL COUNTY MIDDLE SCHOOL
Tuesday
Brossart vs. Scott, 6 p.m.
Campbell County vs. Calvary Christian, 7:30 p.m.
Thursday
Championship game, 7 p.m.