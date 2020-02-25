Simon Kenton girls win opening game in district basketball playoffs as state’s top-ranked team















By Terry Boehmker

NKyTribune sports reporter

After being voted the top girls basketball team in the state on Monday, Simon Kenton opened the 32nd District playoffs with a 63-32 win over Williamstown and earned a berth in the 8th Region tournament for the 15th consecutive year.

The Pioneers will play the winner of the Walton-Verona-Grant County game in the 32nd District final on Thursday at Grant County. The district winner and runner-up both advance to next week’s 8th Region playoffs.

Simon Kenton (27-3) was voted No. 1 in the final regular season Associated Press state media poll on Monday after spending several weeks at the No. 2 spot. They netted 130 voting points to come out on top. Louisville Sacred Heart, the previous No. 1 team, had a total of 125 points.

Sacred Heart (28-2) got past Simon Kenton, 58-53, early in the season, but the Louisville team slipped in the final AP poll following a 70-59 loss to Bullitt East last week.

Defending state champion Ryle was No. 4 and Notre Dame was No. 9 in the final girls AP state poll. Ryle will play Cooper in a 33rd District semifinal game on Tuesday. Notre Dame will play Holy Cross in the 35th District final on Thursday.

Here are the updated schedules for boys and girls district tournaments involving teams in Boone, Campbell and Kenton counties:

Girls district basketball tournaments

32nd DISTRICT AT GRANT COUNTY

Tuesday

Walton-Verona vs. Grant County, 8 p.m.

Thursday

Championship: Simon Kenton vs. Walton-Verona-Grant County winner, 7 p.m.



33rd DISTRICT AT CONNER

Tuesday

Conner vs. Boone County, 6 p.m.

Ryle vs. Cooper, 7:45 p.m.

Thursday

Championship game, 7 p.m.

34th DISTRICT AT DIXIE HEIGHTS

Tuesday

Dixie Heights vs. Lloyd, 6 p.m.

St. Henry vs. Ludlow, 7:45 p.m.

Friday

Championship game, 6 p.m.



35th DISTRICT AT HOLY CROSS

Thursday

Championship: Notre Dame vs. Holy Cross, 7 p.m.

36th DISTRICT AT NEWPORT

Tuesday

Newport Central Catholic vs. Dayton, 6 p.m.

Highlands vs. Bellevue, 7:45 p.m.

Thursday

Championship game, 7 p.m.



37th DISTRICT AT CAMPBELL COUNTY MIDDLE SCHOOL

Wednesday

Championship game: Brossart vs. Campbell County, 7 p.m.

Boys district basketball schedules

32nd DISTRICT AT GRANT COUNTY

Tuesday

Simon Kenton vs. Walton-Verona, 6 p.m.

Friday

Championship: Grant County vs. Simon Kenton-Walton-Verona winner, 7 p.m.

33rd DISTRICT AT CONNER

Wednesday

Conner vs. Boone County, 6 p.m.

Cooper vs. Ryle, 7:45 p.m.

Friday

Championship game, 7 p.m.

34th DISTRICT AT DIXIE HEIGHTS

Wednesday

St. Henry vs. Ludlow, 6 p.m.

Lloyd vs. Dixie Heights, 7:45 p.m.

Friday

Championship game

35th DISTRICT AT BEECHWOOD

Tuesday

Covington Catholic vs. Holy Cross, 7 p.m.

Wednesday

Beechwood vs. Holmes, 7 p.m.

Friday

Championship game, 7 p.m.

36th DISTRICT AT NEWPORT

Wednesday

Highlands vs. Dayton, 6 p.m.

Newport Central Catholic vs. Newport, 7:45 p.m.

Friday

Championship game, 7 p.m.

37th DISTRICT AT CAMPBELL COUNTY MIDDLE SCHOOL

Tuesday

Brossart vs. Scott, 6 p.m.

Campbell County vs. Calvary Christian, 7:30 p.m.

Thursday

Championship game, 7 p.m.