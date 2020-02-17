Simon Kenton baseball coach among six inductees into N.Ky. Sports Hall of Fame on Wednesday















By Terry Boehmker

NKyTribune sports reporter

Simon Kenton baseball coach Troy Roberts, who has taken the Pioneers to the state finals twice in the last six years, will be inducted into the Northern Kentucky Sports Hall of Fame at 1 p.m. Wednesday at Villa Hills Civic Club.

Roberts has compiled a 186-112 record in the last eight seasons at Simon Kenton. He was named 2014 Coach of the Year in Kentucky after the Pioneers lost to Louisville St Xavier, 5-2 in the state championship game.

Simon Kenton made it back to the state final in 2017 and lost to Pleasure Ridge Park, 6-5, with the tying run on second base when a ground out ended the game.

The other Hall of fame inductees on Wednesday will be Richard Wilmhoff, Marc Otto and John Tomlinson of Lloyd, David Reeves of Ludlow and Kathy Kennedy, co-founder of the Northern Kentucky Youth Volleyball Club.

During her coaching career, Kennedy has trained more than 200 volleyball players who have earned college scholarships. The other four inductees have also been involved in coaching. Tomlinson was named director of the Northern Kentucky Youth Football League in 2018.

The induction ceremony is free and open to the public. The guest speaker will be FOX19 television sports reporter Joe Danneman.