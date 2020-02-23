Scoring leaders voted top players on all-conference basketball teams posted by high school coaches















By Terry Boehmker

NKyTribune sports reporter

The scoring leaders in Northern Kentucky boys and girls high school basketball at the end of the regular season were selected Player of the Year in their division by coaches voting for all-conference teams.

Highlands junior Sam Vinson is the Division II Player of the Year in boys basketball. He’s averaging 25 points and shooting 53 percent from the field for the 24-3 Bluebirds.

Bellevue senior Kierstyn Ratterman was voted Division III Player of the Year by girls coaches. She’s averaging 19 points per game for the 12-15 Tigers.

The other Player of the Year award-winners in girls basketball are Ryle senior guard Maddie Scherr in Division I and Brossart junior forward Marie Kiefer in Division II. Last week, Kiefer was also named Player of the Year by 10th Region coaches.

Covington Catholic senior guard Grant Disken is the boys Division I Player of the Year. The top vote-getters in Division III were seniors Cross Dugan of Calvary Christian and Ian Valladingham of Ludlow.

The Coach of the Year award-winners in girls basketball were also released. They are Jeff Stowers of Simon Kenton in Division I, Ralph Meyer Jr. of Newport Central Catholic in Division II and Aaron Stamm of Ludlow in Division III.

Last season, Stamm was named Division I Coach of the Year when he was at Conner. He guided that team to a 29-3 record and his Ludlow team just finished the regular season with a 24-6 record.

The boys coaches will turn in ballots for Coach of the Year and 9th Region Player of the Year after the playoffs. They will be announced during an awards banquet scheduled for 1 p.m. March 15 at Lloyd High School.

Boys basketball all-conference teams

DIVISION I

Grant Disken (CovCath), Kelly Niece (Simon Kenton), Jalen Scott (Conner), Neil Green (CovCath), Jeremy Davis (Simon Kenton), Grant Profitt (Scott), Ian Snelling (Dixie Heights), Jordan Gross (Campbell County), Spencer Couzins (Conner), Dane Hegyi (Campbell County), Anthony Caggiano (Ryle), Jared Hicks (Conner).

Player of the Year – Grant Disken (CovCath).

Defensive Player of the Year – Jared Hicks (Conner).

Mr. Hustle Award – Grant Disken (CovCath).

Academic Award – Jared Hicks (Conner).

DIVISION II

Sam Vinson (Highlands), Scott Draud (Beechwood), Wyatt Vieth (St. Henry), DaeShawn White (Newport), Jude Bessler (St. Henry), Treshawn Cody (Lloyd), Ethan Eilerman (Brossart), Luke Muller (Highlands), Jacob Meyer (Holy Cross), Evan Mullikin (NewCath), Tez Calloway (Holmes), Will Downton (Beechwood).

Player of the Year – Sam Vinson (Highlands).

Defensive Player of the Year — Jack Delagrange (Highlands)

Mr. Hustle Award – Cory Shea (St. Henry).

Academic Award – Brandon Hughes (Beechwood).

DIVISION III

Cross Dugan (Calvary Christian), Ian Valladingham (Ludlow), Lorezo Price (Dayton), James thjole (Villa Madonna), Noah Herald (Calvary Christian), Noah Hoffmeister (Ludlow), Jordan Marksberry (Dayton), Josh Moran (Calvary Christian), Will Strong (Bellevue), Michael Schlueter (Villa Madonna).

Players of the Year – Cross Dugan (Calvary Christian), Ian Valladingham (Ludlow).

Defensive Player of the Year – Cody Turner (Dayton).

Mr. Hustle Award – Dominic Martin (Villa Madonna).

Academic Award – Michael Schlueter (Villa Madonna).

Girls basketball all-conference teams

DIVISION I

Kelsie Anderson (Boone County), Mallory Holbrook (Campbell County), Maddie Drummonds (Conner), Tyra Murphy (Conner), Whitney Lind (Cooper), Sydney Lockard (Dixie Heights), Celia Pelfrey (Dixie Heights), Lacey Bradshaw (Notre Dame), Macie Feldman (Notre Dame), Brie Crittendon (Ryle), Maddie Scherr (Ryle), Sofia Allen (Scott), Maggie Jones (Simon Kenton), Mattison Vickers (Simon Kenton).

Player of the Year – Maddie Scherr (Ryle).

Miss Hustle Award – Jaiden Douthit (Ryle).

Academic Award – Mallory Holbrook (Campbell County).

Coach of the Year – Jeff Stowers (Simon Kenton).

DIVISION II

Carlie Arlinghaus (Beechwood), Marie Kiefer (Brossart), Kelsey Listerman (Highlands), Piper Macke (Highlands), Rory O’Hara (Highlands), Grace Bezold (Holy Cross), Jade Simpson (Holy Cross), Jayla LaBordeaux (Lloyd), Rylee Turner (NewCath), Annie Heck (NewCath), Abby Millay (St. Henry), Emma Strunk (Walton-Verona), Emma Gutman (Walton-Verona), Haylee Neeley (Walton-Verona).

Player of the Year – Marie Kiefer (Brossart).

Miss Hustle Award – Addisyn Michael (Walton-Verona).

Academic Award – Maggie Hinegardner (Highlands).

Coach of the Year – Ralph Meyer Jr. (NewCath).



DIVISION III

Deja Joseph (Bellevue), Morgan Mardis (Bellevue), Kierstyn Ratterman (Bellevue), Johnessa Barbiea (Dayton), Sofia Hatfill (Dayton), Jenna Lillard (Ludlow), Abby Mahan (Ludlow), Karina Castrellon (Ludlow), Abby Muncy (Villa Madonna), Lizzie Thomas (Villa Madonna), Kayla Unkraut (Villa Madonna).

Player of the Year – Kierstyn Ratterman (Bellevue).

Miss Hustle Award – Mylee Garrett (Ludlow).

Academic Award – Hanna Wilmott (Villa Madonna).

Coach of the Year – Aaron Stamm (Ludlow).