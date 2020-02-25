Letter to the Editor: Duke Energy electric rate increase for NKY residents is unreasonable















By Ruth Bamberger

Duke Energy is currently requesting a 16.2 percent electric rate increase from the Kentucky Public Service Commission for Northern Kentucky residents.

According to Duke, reasons for the increase include an inadequate rate of return on investment which inhibits its ability to invest in infrastructure to provide safe and reliable service, and to recover costs incurred following a November 2018 ice storm.

Under Kentucky law, utility rates must be “fair, just, and reasonable” for all stakeholders—customers and shareholders, as well as the company itself to fulfill its mission. This current request is unreasonable to customers in particular, who after a hefty rate increase in 2018 are now being asked to absorb another big increase.

If Duke’s request is approved, a residential customer who uses an average of 1000kw hours of electricity a month will pay about $112.08 per month, an increase of about $15.62, or about 16.2%.

The base rate would increase from $11 to $14, and the cost per kilowatt hour from $.07 to $.08.

The Public Service Commission held a public hearing on the rate request at Gateway Community College in Edgewood on February 13; about twenty-five residents attended and all comments made argued against the increase, especially as it came so soon after the last big increase in 2018.

Covington and Ludlow residents who testified noted how hard it would be for renters, those on fixed incomes, and lower income groups to cope with the size of the electric rate increase.

Duke customers can contact the PSC with their thoughts (and even personal stories about how the rate would affect them) . Written comments can be mailed to the PSC at P.O. Box 615. Frankfort, KY 40602, faxed to 502-564-3460, or e-mailed from the PSC website: www.psc.ky.gov .

Ruth Bamberger is a resident of Ludlow