Roberts wins Special Election to fill Keene’s House District 67 seat; White defeats Redwine in HD 99















By Mark Hansel

NKyTribune managing editor

Rachel Roberts will fill the House District 67 seat vacated by former Democratic State Rep. Dennis Keene.

Keene was appointed Commissioner of the Department of Local Government by Gov. Steve Beshear. Beshear called for the Special Election that took place Tuesday.

Roberts, a Democrat, held the seat for the party, handily defeating Republican Mary Jo Wedding with 64 percent of the vote.

Secretary of State Michael G. Adams posted the unofficial results of the election on social media, with Roberts garnering 2,955 votes, to 1,649 for wedding.

Roberts could not be reached for comment but her Twitter page included a large “WE DID IT” message.

Roberts is the first woman elected to fill the seat in House District 67.

Roberts, a Newport business owner and entrepreneur, ran for State Senate in a district that included Campbell, Bracken and Pendleton Counties in 2018. She was defeated by incumbent Republican State Sen. Wil Schroder.

Wedding is a Newport native and small business owner in Campbell County.

Wedding had to survive an eligibility challenge from a voter who claimed she did not live in the district. Campbell County Circuit Court’s Judge Dan Zalla determined those claims were not valid and Wedding remained on the ballot.

The 67th House District covers the cities of Newport, Bellevue, Dayton, Wilder, Silver Grove, Melbourne and precincts in Highland Heights and Southgate.

Roberts and Wedding remain on the ballot for the May primary and will likely face off again in the November General election.

White wins Special Election in House District 99

In another Special Election in Kentucky Tuesday, Republican Richard White won an open seat in House District 99.

White defeated Democrat Bill Redwine for the seat formerly held by Rocky Adkins. Adkins, a Democrat, is now a senior advisor to Gov. Beshear.

Unofficial results show White with 4,750 votes to 3,731 for Redwine.

House District 99 includes Rowan, Elliott, and Lewis counties.

Contact Mark Hansel at mark.hansel@nkytrib.com