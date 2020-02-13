Registration now open for The Carnegie Winter 2020 ArtStop artist series workshops for students age 7-12















Creativity and imagination fuel The Carnegie’s popular ArtStop Artist Series Workshops. This winter, children ages 7-12 will have the opportunity to attend two six-week workshops that will allow them to explore the world of theatre, dance, visual arts, media arts, and more.

“The Carnegie is proud to continue to offer arts and theatre education in the community,” said Education Director Alissa Paasch. “It’s exciting to see students explore their creativity through a range of different mediums. This winter, we are happy to offer classes that focus in storytelling though 2-D art as well as sketch comedy.”

Winter Artist Series Classes

Shadow Puppets – Visual Arts & Theatre Class

9 – 10:30 a.m.

Saturdays, February 29 – April 4

Students will explore unique ways to tell stories with light, shadow, and 2-D puppets on a stick. Students will also construct intricate shadow puppets and practice giving them a voice.

Class Fee: $40 per 6-week session

Sketch Comedy – Theatre Class

10:45 a.m. – 12:15 p.m.

Saturdays, February 29 – April 4

From physical theatre to improvisation, students will enjoy exploring the art of sketch comedy. Students will work together to create a series of short scenes that will have you rolling in the aisles.

Class Fee: $40 per 6-week session

All workshops conclude with a special presentation for friends and family.

The Carnegie offers online registration for all sessions. Registration is available by going to thecarnegie.com and clicking on “Purchase Tickets,” or by contacting Alissa Paasch at (859) 491-2030 or email apaasch@thecarnegie.com. Participants registering for both sessions will receive a $10 discount. Space for both workshops is limited, and registration is first come first serve.

The ArtStop Artist Series workshops are supported in part by Suits that Rock. More information is available on The Carnegie’s website at thecarnegie.com.

Carnegie Educational Programs are financially assisted by the Helen G., Henry F. & Louise Tuechter Dornette Foundation, Fifth Third Bank, Trustee.

The Carnegie is Northern Kentucky’s largest multidisciplinary arts venue providing theatre events, educational programs and art exhibitions to the Northern Kentucky and Greater Cincinnati community. The Carnegie facility is home to The Carnegie Galleries, the Otto M. Budig Theatre, and the Eva G. Farris Education Center. More information about The Carnegie is available at thecarnegie.com or by calling (859) 491-2030.

The Carnegie receives ongoing operating support from Cincinnati International Wine Festival, The Greater Cincinnati Foundation, Kenton County Fiscal Courts, the Kentucky Arts Council and the City of Covington. The Carnegie is also supported by the generosity of more than 40,000 contributors to the ArtsWave Community Campaign.

