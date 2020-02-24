Redwood Express; an evening of celebration at Paul Brown Stadium Mar 6, chance to win a pair of Pappy















The Redwood Express is an evening of celebration that raises funds to support Redwood’s enriching educational, therapeutic and vocational programs.

The event supports children and adults with severe and multiple disabilities to achieve independence and reach their highest potential throughout their lives. Redwood is celebrating 66 years of service to the Northern Kentucky Community by providing a safe, nurturing and enriching environment for more than 750 children and adults with disabilities each year.

Currently Redwood serves clients as young as 6 weeks; with its oldest client being 83. Redwood continues helping individuals with disabilities achieve what was previously thought impossible – by adapting and changing with the needs of their clients over the past 66 years. Innovative programs have been introduced to the adult clients this fiscal year, with the goal of breaking the barriers of social isolation which help clients thrive.

The Express is Redwood’s largest fundraising event of the year and is hosted by JonJon & Toria from Q102 radio station. Get your picture taken in the Photo Booth, sip your drinks and enjoy your dinner while taking in the Cincinnati skyline, and dance to the music of Soul Pocket. Bid on a variety of live & silent auctions and take your chances on the raffles.

No one is more excited about the 38th anniversary of the event than Express Chair, Bradley M. Howard.

“For 37 years, the Redwood Express has been the preeminent charity gala in Northern Kentucky,” Howard told NKY Tribune. “Our 2020 event will continue that tradition with more than 500 guests expected at Paul Brown Stadium – and one of Cincinnati’s finest bands – Soul Pocket – all in the name of serving children and adults with disabilities in the community.”

At the Express, Redwood is honoring four adult clients who created a weekly Talk Show, “What’s Good from the Wood.” Each week the local sports, weather and guest interviews are enjoyed by Redwood clients and staff and is broadcast Tuesdays at 3:30 PM and Wednesdays at 7 PM on cable channels Spectrum 185 and Cincinnati Bell 821 in conjunction with the Telecommunications Board of Northern Kentucky. LeAnn Kay, Ronnie, Scott and the Weather Jokester have grown in their personal goals and become wonderful ambassadors for Redwood throughout the Northern Kentucky region.

The support of the Northern Kentucky community is crucial as Redwood works to improve the quality of life of children and adults with disabilities living in our community. Support of the Redwood Express will provide funds that allow children and adults to flourish, prosper and be empowered to achieve the quality of life they deserve.

Redwood Express event and raffle tickets are available at www.redwoodnky.org or by calling Beth Moore at (859) 331-0880.

REDWOOD EXPRESS ~ An Evening of Celebration

FRIDAY, MARCH 6, 2020 ~ 6:00 PM TO 11 PM

Paul Brown Stadium / East Stadium Club Level

2 Paul Brown Stadium / Cincinnati, OH 45202

Valet Parking Available

Individual ticket price is $125; table sponsorships are also available

Information about Raffles:

Grand Adventure Raffle Details: Choose One of Four Fabulous Vacations with $1,500 spending cash or $5,000 in Cash. Vacation Options: Tuscany Winemaking Adventure; Ryder Cup Golf Experience; Fairmont Getaway to Maui; or Disney World Family Adventure. Maximum of 500 tickets will be sold. Drawing on 3/6/20 at the Redwood Express.

Be Happy with Pappy – Win Pair of Pappy Raffle: Win a 23 year-old & a 20 year-old Pappy Van Winkle’s Family Reserve. Due to a very generous donation from Crescent Springs Tobacco and Liquor, Redwood is able to offer this unique raffle opportunity.

Get your tickets for the “Pair of Pappy” raffle. Tickets are $50 each and only 250 tickets will be sold.

The winner will receive a 23 year old & a 20 year old bottle of Pappy Van Winkle’s Family Reserve. Winner will be drawn at the Redwood Express on March 6, 2020 at Paul Brown Stadium. https://redwood.ejoinme.org/Express2020.Only 250 tickets will be sold.

Super Night Out Raffle: Enjoy a bunch of Super Nights Out with your stash of gift cards valuing over $1,200. including Harmon’s Barbecue, Montgomery Inn, Jeff Ruby’s, Eddie Merlot’s and much much more.

