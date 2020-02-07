Red Hawk Technologies creates new scholarship at Gateway in computer, information technology















Red Hawk Technologies created a new scholarship for Gateway Community & Technical College computer and information technology students.

This scholarship will support student’s tuition costs, books, and fees associated with information technology certification.

“Helping others succeed is at the core of what we do. It’s why we went into business in the first place. This scholarship is one more way we can make a difference in our community,” said Matt Strippelhoff, co-owner of Red Hawk Technologies. “We believe the impact we have on those we serve and the manner in which we conduct business as a member of the IT industry in the northern Kentucky region will be our legacy.”

Red Hawk Technologies, located in Newport, Ky., was established in May 2008. The company currently consists of nine seasoned professionals, several of which have over 20 years of experience working at the intersection of marketing and technology. The team at Red Hawk brings that expertise to bear on innovative web and mobile application projects for customers.

“It is always great to see local companies step up to help our students,” said Dr. Fernando Figueroa, Gateway president. “This scholarship helps to remove barriers that many of our students face.”

Red Hawk’s mission is to generate significant returns for their clients in order to realize long-term, value-based relationships through the consistent delivery of high-quality application development services. Red Hawk Technologies is a finalist for the Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce Business Impact Awards in the Small Business Award category.

Learn more about Gateway, the Red Hawk Technologies scholarship, or Gateway’s computer and information technology program here.