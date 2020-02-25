Parents of Addicted Loved Ones conference in April at St. Elizabeth Training and Education Center















NKyTribune staff

The Parents of Addicted Loved Ones (PAL) Midwest Celebration of Hope Conference & Banquet takes place Saturday, April 18, at St. Elizabeth Training and Education Center (SETEC) in Erlanger.

Parents with a child addicted to drugs and/or alcohol are finding hope in the PAL support program. The conference presents a great opportunity to meet PAL members and learn about trends.

Highlights of the conference and banquet include:

•Meet PAL Founder, Mike Speakman

•Meet PAL Executive Director, Kim Humphrey

•Connect with PAL members

•Learn about addiction and trends

•Discover techniques to deal with addiction

•Celebrate with PAL family

•Bid on silent auction items benefiting PAL

PAL was founded in 2006 by Michael Speakman, LISAC, while working as an in-patient Substance Abuse Counselor in Arizona.

As the number of meetings spread due to growing demand, volunteer facilitators were trained and new meetings opened across the Phoenix metropolitan area.

In 2015, PAL was incorporated as a Christian run non-profit and falls under a 501c(3) for charitable donations as a partner with another Christian organization, Partners In Action.

PAL meetings are open to anyone of any faith or background as our primary goal is to provide hope through education and support for parents dealing with addicted loved ones. PAL is now governed by a volunteer board.

Tickets prices are: Per person: Conference tickets $35 *Early bird $25 Banquet tickets $45 *Early bird $35; Combination $60 *Early bird $50.

*Early bird pricing through March 9. Table prices are also available.

PAL is also looking for great items to include in its silent auction.

What can you donate? An evening at a sporting event … the latest electronic gadget … tickets to a concert … handcrafted items?

Click here to donate. All money raised goes toward supporting new and existing PAL groups.