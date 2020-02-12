Online portal for Kentucky residents to register as organ donors is now live; will simplify process















Kentucky Organ Donor Affiliates (KODA) and Kentucky Circuit Court Clerks’ Trust For Life (KCCCTFL) announce that Tuesday marked a new day in the Commonwealth’s ongoing initiative to register more organ and tissue donors.

The all-new online registration portal is now live at The Kentucky Online Gateway at https://kog.chfs.ky.gov .

The new online registration – the result of Kentucky’s groundbreaking Senate Bill 77, which was signed into law last year – is an easy and secure process that enables residents to join the Kentucky Organ Donor Registry.

The Kentucky Online Gateway is the Commonwealth’s Enterprise Identity and Access Management (IAM) and Web Single Sign-On (SSO) Platform designed to keep residents’ data safe. It allows them to connect to the business applications they frequently use efficiently.

“We are thrilled that this new online channel for Kentuckians to register as donors is now available,” said Shelley Snyder Executive Director, Kentucky Circuit Court Clerks’ Trust For Life and Vice President of Strategic Partnerships, Kentucky Organ Donor Affiliates. “It gives further hope to the more than 113,000 women, men, and children awaiting life-saving organ and tissue transplants throughout the Commonwealth.”

Kentucky Organ Donor Affiliates’ mission is to provide organ and tissues to those in need and to maintain a profound respect for those who gave. For more, information visit kyorgandonor.org.

The mission of the Kentucky Circuit Court Clerks’ Trust For Life is to inform, educate, and encourage Kentuckians to register as organ and tissue donors to save lives. For more information, visit trustforlife.org.

These two nonprofits partner closely to educate and improve the lives of Kentuckians through organ donation and transplantation.

KODA and Kentucky Circuit Court Clerks’ Trust For Life