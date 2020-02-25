Notre Dame Academy receives Best of Fair at Science and Engineering Fair of Northern Kentucky 















Notre Dame Academy science research students had an outstanding performance at the Science and Engineering Fair of Northern Kentucky (SEFNK) on Saturday, February 22.

Under the direction of Bill Stamm, Notre Dame Academy received top honors as the Best of Fair high school. Additionally, several NDA students received category and special awards with 13 students qualifying to compete at the Kentucky Science and Engineering Fair in March.

“It is wonderful to see the spirit of innovation in our Science Research Program at Notre Dame Academy,” said NDA Principal, Jack VonHandorf. “We are very proud of our students’ hard work and dedication to their science research projects and encourage their continued interest in the STEM fields.”

NDA Science Research students won many category and special awards as listed below:

SENIORS

Molly Kleier

The Magnus Force: The Effects of Turbulence Caused by Stitch Depth and Pattern

1st Place Physics and Astronomy

2nd Place Department of Physics and Geology

Mu Alpha Theta Award

Qualified for State Competition

SOPHOMORES

Katherine Crail & Mary Roebker

Effects of PAA on the Bacteriophage T4 as a Wastewater Disinfectant

2nd Place Microbiology

Stockholm Junior Water Prize

Qualified for State Competition

FRESHMEN

Caroline Boehmer

The Effects of Food Types on Methane Production During Anaerobic Composting

1st Place Chemistry

1st Place NKU Department of Chemistry

Qualified for State Competition

Hailey Fullenkamp

Temperature Effects on the Regeneration of Zebrafish Caudal Fins

1st Place Animal Sciences

1st Place NKU Place Department of Biological Sciences

Thomas More University Scholarship

Qualified for State Competition

Natalie Janzaruk

How the Density of Liquids in Hydraulic Actuators Affect the Strength of an Armature

1st Place Materials & Bioengineering

2nd place Overall Physical Sciences

Thomas More University Scholarship

Qualified for State Competition

Allison Jones and Andrea Marie Zeis

Turbidity of Different Types of Water

1st Place Environmental Sciences

Stockholm Junior Water Prize

US Metric Association Award

Qualified for State Competition

Leah Kokocinski and Emma Paley

Effects of pH on Lead Testing

2nd Place Chemistry

2nd Place NKU Department of Chemistry

Qualified for State Competition

Bella Marita

Managing Algae Growth in a Natural Environment

2nd Place Overall Life Sciences

1st Place Environmental Management

3rd Place NKU Department of Biological Sciences

Stockholm Junior Water Prize

Toxicology Award

Qualified for State Competition

Anna Meade

Hand Sanitizer Effects on Antibiotic Treatment of E-Coli Bacteria

1st Place Medicine and Health Sciences

Qualified for State Competition

Rachel Panko

Aquaponics

2nd Place Plant Sciences

Qualified for State Competition

Kirsten Spillman

Using Water as a Coolant to Increase Solar Panel Efficiency

3rd Place Electrical & Mechanical Engineering

1st Place NKU Department of Physics and Geology

Office of Naval Research Award

