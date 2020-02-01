Northern Kentucky Chamber to host Eggs ‘N Issues: Mental Health and Our Business Community















On Tuesday, February 11, the Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce (NKY Chamber) will host Eggs ‘N Issues: Mental Health and Our Business Community.

During the event, panelists will focus on the business cost of mental health problems and what local companies are doing to address the issue. Attendees will also learn of resources available to improve mental health in the workplace.

Panelists include:

• Dan Cahill, CEO of HSD Metrics – Cahill is a managing principal and CEO at HSD Metrics. He has over 30 years of experience in driving Human Resources solutions in Fortune 1000 companies. He received the Cincinnati Business Courier’s “Top 40 Under 40” Award in 2005 for recognition of his service and professional accomplishments, and serves as the current Board Chair for the NKY Chamber.

• Dave Welscher, Employee Assistance Program Manager, St. Elizabeth Healthcare – Welscher has served as the manager of St. Elizabeth’s Employee Assistance Program (EAP) for the last seven years and has more than 24 years of counseling experience, specifically with EAP. He is independently licensed in the state of Kentucky as a Licensed Professional Clinical Counselor.

• Lori Zombek, Director of Human Resources, Boone County Fiscal Court – Zombek is the director of human resources for the Boone County Fiscal Court, a role she has held for four years. Her previous experience includes roles as the HR director at Campbell County Fiscal Court and the HR/Purchasing director for the Northern Kentucky Area Development District. She currently serves on the NKY Chamber’s Regional Youth Leadership Board.

Eggs ‘N Issues will take place at Receptions Banquet and Conference Center (1379 Donaldson Rd., Erlanger). The event will begin with check-in, breakfast, and networking from 7:30 – 7:55 a.m., with the discussion and audience Q&A running from 7:55 – 9:00 a.m.

Registration for Eggs ‘N Issues is $30 for NKY Chamber members, $50 for future members, and free for NKYP Passport holders. Pre-registration is required online here.

Eggs ‘N Issues Title Sponsor is DBL Law, the Monthly Sponsors are Cincinnati Children’s Hospital, St. Elizabeth Healthcare and the YMCA.

The Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce is the leading business organization in Northern Kentucky with more than 1,500-member companies representing approximately 175,000 employees.

Additional information on the NKY Chamber is available here.

NKY Chamber