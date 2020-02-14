NKYEC’s Youth Mental Health Summit to be presented Feb. 28-29 at Florence Baptist Church















The 3rd Annual Youth Mental Health Summit will take place Friday, February 28, 6-9 p.m. and Saturday, February 29, 8 a.m.-1 p.m. at Florence Baptist Church, 642 Mt. Zion Road, Florence.

It is presented by the Northern Kentucky Education Council.



Both days will include a meal, keynote speakers, and various workshops and seminars, led by national, state and local experts in the areas of youth mental health.



Keynote speakers include:



Kristen Jane Anderson, Survivor of attempted suicide by train

Emma Benoit, Survivor of attempted suicide by gunshot.

Stephen Kavalkovich, 9/11 Rescue worker turned to drug use and is now a recovery

advocate.



Breakout session will include:

Session topics on Trauma-Informed Care, Social Emotional Learning, Drug-Free Clubs of America, Bullying, Resiliency, Mindfulness and many more.

The goals of the Summit are to increase mental health literacy, to reduce the stigma associated with mental health disorders in our community and to strengthen community response to youth development through awareness, knowledge, connectivity and access.



