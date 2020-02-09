NKY Magazine seeking nominations for the annual Business Hall of Fame inductions; deadline is Feb. 16















Northern Kentucky Magazine is accepting nominations for the 2020 NKY Business Hall of Fame for its seventh annual celebrations of our region’s heritage of business accomplishments.

The inductees into the Hall of Fame have a rich tradition of success and civic involvement and have made a lasting contribution to the community in economic, cultural and civic endeavors.

Past inductees have started and managed companies, launched products, repositioned brands, and, most importantly, inspired others to achieve excellence in their professional and personal lives.

For the 7th annual Business Hall of Fame, a judging panel of past inductees and leading local professionals will choose 4-6 inductees.

The inductees will be honored in April at an evening event and will be recognized in the Northern Kentucky Magazine’s special feature.

The nomination deadline is February 16.

Submit your nominations here. You may also submit your nomination to Stephanie Simon at ssimon@cincymagazine.com.