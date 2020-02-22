NKY Chamber workshops focus on Kentucky essential skills, importance of differentiation















While professional attitudes and work habits are essential in the workplace, they are often overlooked in educational programs.

The Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce (NKY Chamber) will host a Human Resources (HR) 100 Workshop on “Kentucky Essential Skills” on Thursday, March 17.

Ellen Bates, Workforce Development Manager of Brighton Center, will lead the session and explain how the Kentucky Essential Skills Courseware helps learners develop and demonstrate attitudes and behaviors that are critical to career and life successes.

“Communicating effectively, conveying professionalism and promoting teamwork are all crucial elements in ensuring appropriate work habits,” said Debby Shipp, Vice President of Business Growth and International Trade at the NKY Chamber. “Attendees of this workshop will learn how the Kentucky Essential Skills Courseware will prepare them for future success.”

“Kentucky Essential Skills” will run from 3:30 – 4:30 p.m. at Brighton Center (1324 Madison Ave Covington, KY 41011). Registration is $25 for NKY Chamber members, $40 for future NKY Chamber members, and $20 for NKYP Passport holders.

Additional details about the workshop and registration information can be found online at www.nkychamber.com/events.

Differentiation workshop

In saturated markets, it can be difficult for businesses prove to future customers that they are different from their competitors.

To help businesses address this issue, on Tuesday, March 24, 2020 the Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce (NKY Chamber) is hosting the workshop, “The Importance of Differentiation.” Led by Bill Carigan, the workshop will run from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at the NKY Chamber (300 Buttermilk Pike, Suite 330, Fort Mitchell, KY 41017).

Carigan will demonstrate how important differentiation is for companies and how they can deepen their “uniquenesses” and position it as “value creation.”

“How businesses communicate their differences to the public is important for long-term success,” said Carigan. “I’m excited for the opportunity showcase the importance of uniqueness and how it can attract future business and employees.”

Registration for “The Importance of Differentiation” is $15 for NKY Chamber members, $30 for future NKY Chamber members, $10 for NKYP members, and free for BRN members.

Additional details about the workshop and registration information can be found online at www.nkychamber.com/events.

