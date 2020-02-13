NKY Chamber announces presenters for Employer Best Practices Symposium; register early by Feb. 15















The future of work will have many components, the most important being technology as humans create new and innovative ways to complete tasks, recruit talent and retain employees.

From how to measure performance in complex organizations, to how human resources is spending their technology budget, times are changing. That’s why on Thursday, March 26, the Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce (NKY Chamber) will host its second annual Employer Best Practices Symposium at Receptions Banquet and Conference Center from 7:30 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Themed “The Future of Work,” the symposium will bring business leaders together to share best practices for our region’s biggest workforce challenges and will feature Nick Dokich, CEO of Ulimi as the keynote speaker. Rotating through a series of targeted table discussions, attendees will learn how employers are tackling some of the most pressing issues confronting area businesses such as employee engagement during an election year, how apprenticeships can solve workforce obstacles and how to use current employees to influence retention strategies.

A sampling of roundtable topics and panelists/speakers includes:

You Don’t Have to Go It Alone

From talent attraction to retention and funding, Northern Kentucky is rich with resources to help tackle people challenges. Learn how the Strategic Workforce Action Team (SWAT) is making it easier for business leaders to link with partners to meet workforce needs.

Panelists:

Ellen Bates, Workforce Innovation Director, Brighton Center

Michelle DeJohn, Manager, Kentucky Career Center

Christi Godman, Associate Vice President, Workforce Solutions, Gateway Community & Technical College

Incorporating Assessments to Make Smarter Hires

Assessments provide hiring managers with objective information about job candidates, help them tailor interview questions, and discover behaviors and motivations. This session will give attendees an interactive look at how the Predictive Index Behavioral Assessment adds deeper data to the hiring process.

Speaker: Angel Beets, Partner & Program Director, GP Elevate, Gilman Partners

Learn How Your Employees Can Access Affordable, Quality Childcare

Think about your employees. What are the barriers they face to employment? Affordable, quality childcare perhaps? More than 459,000 children under the age of six in Kentucky and Ohio live in households with working families. Learn about the resources available to your employees that decrease the barriers of getting quality childcare.

Panelists:

Kate Dean, Northern Bluegrass Regional Child Care Administrator, Child Care Aware of Kentucky, University of Kentucky

Sandra Woodall, NKY Team Lead, 4C for Children

Employment Engagement Strategies

Employee Engagement strategies appear to be in place to keep employees loyal to the organization and not necessarily engaged in their work. Perhaps placing a higher priority on investigating employees natural abilities, talents and strengths may be the missing piece of employee engagement.

Speaker:

Davis M. Robinson, Ph. D, Director, Leadership Academy, St. Elizabeth Healthcare

Embracing Change: The Secret to (Your) Success

Learn from one of the region’s prominent family business owners what it’s like to step up, manage change and lead boldly. Learn how you can and should do the same.

Speaker: Mike Sipple Jr., President, Centennial & Founder, Talent Management Institute

Tackling Employee Burnout to Reduce Turnover in Your Organization

When employees suffer burnout, employers bust address the absenteeism, declining productivity, and turn over that results. Learn the causes of employee burnout, its impact on businesses and practical solutions to help employees overcome burnout and reengage in their work.

Speaker:

Florence Tandy, President & CEO, Leadership Bridges

Click here for a complete list of roundtable topics and participants.

“We’re excited to bring the Employer Best Practices Symposium back for another year,” said Leisa Mulcahy, Vice President of Workforce for the NKY Chamber and Managing Director of GROW NKY. “Last year, attendees found immense value in connecting with local industry experts to discuss the hot button issues that impact their organizations and employees.”

Providing the keynote address, Nick Dokich is the CEO of Ulimi, Kentucky’s first and only voice-first workforce solutions company. Dokich is a People Operations Professional with more than 10 years of human resources experience in various industries including warehouse, third-party logistics, and call centers. His specialties are workforce performance technology, recruitment, and retention strategies. Dokich currently works with front-line employees to automate HR processes and talent management.

The Employer Best Practices Symposium is ideal for small business owners, operations and human resource professionals, and C-suite leaders from all types of organizations. SHRM and HRCI credits are available for attendees.

More information and registration is available for the Employer Best Practices Symposium: The Future of Work online. Early bird registration is $45 for NKY Chamber Members, $55 for future NKY Chamber members, and $45 for NKYP Passport Holders through February 15 and includes continental breakfast and box lunch.

The Title Sponsor for the Employer Best Practices Symposium: The Future of Work is Kentucky Community &Technical College System (KCTCS). The Host Sponsor is Receptions Banquet and Conference Center. The Event Sponsors are Erigo Employer Solutions and Gateway Community & Technical College. The Innovation Sponsor is Northern Kentucky University Haile|US Bank College of Business. The Presenting Sponsor is Marsh &McLennan Agency. The Partner Sponsor is Gallagher. The Breakfast Sponsor is HR Elements.

