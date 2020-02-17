NKY Advocacy Center gets two grants from KY Colonels, Horizon for up-to-date security system















The Northern Kentucky Children’s Advocacy Center was recently awarded two grants that supported installing an up-to-date security system.

NKYCAC was awarded $11,300 from the Kentucky Colonels, and $7,000 from the Horizon Community Foundation, Give Where You Live.

NKYCAC is a nonprofit organization serving Northern Kentucky that provides services to over 800 children a year who have been sexually abused, severely physically abused and who have witnessed violent crimes.

“The Kentucky Colonels are pleased to support the Northern Kentucky Children’s Advocacy Center through this grant to increase the security of their facility and to help them better serve children and families,” said Executive Director of the Kentucky Colonels, Sherry Crose.

Frequently families who come to the center feel overwhelmed, fearful and unsafe. NKYCAC’s mission is to ensure children feel safe and protected while at the center, freeing them to tell their stories. This new security system allows families and staff to feel protected while in our building, knowing there are safeguards in place.

“We are incredibly grateful for the work that NKYCAC does, and it is wonderful to see the community show their appreciation as well through Give Where You Live NKY,” said Horizon Community Funds President, Nancy Grayson. “We warmly welcome others in Northern Kentucky to join us in this giving circle and stand shoulder to shoulder with us in support of the nonprofits that serve our community.”

“NKYCAC has a responsibility to ensure the safety and protection for everyone while at our center. Having an up-to-date system, with state-of-the-art technology, allows children, families and staff to know they are safe and protected,” said Executive Director of NKYCAC, Vickie Henderson.

The Northern Kentucky Children’s Advocacy Center is a nonprofit organization that provides services to children who have been sexually abused, severely physically abused and who have witnessed violent crimes. In addition, the NKYCAC provides supportive services for non-offending parents, caregivers, siblings, family members and professionals.