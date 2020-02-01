NKU women cruise to 63-43 win over Green Bay; Thomas More women lose at No. 7 Shawnee State















NKyTribune staff

The Northern Kentucky defense held Green Bay to 28.8 percent shooting from the field during a dominating 63-43 victory at BB&T Arena on Saturday.

Senior guard Molly Glick made four 3-pointers and led NKU with 12 points. Emmy Souder and Grayson Rose each netted 10 points for the Norse, who improved to 13-9 overall, 7-4 in the Horizon League.

NKU jumped out to a 14-3 lead and cruised to the win. It marked just the second Norse victory over Green Bay in series history. The Phoenix still own a 10-2 advantage in the all-time series with NKU.

Ally Niece and Ivy Turner each scored nine points for NKU, while Taylor Clos added seven points. The Norse were 10-for-22 from 3-point range and won easily despite shooting just 39.1 percent from the field.

Caitlyn Hibner scored 11 points to lead Green Bay, which is 12-11 overall, 7-4 in the Horizon League. NKU won the battle of the boards by a 40-29 margin, with Souder grabbing nine rebounds.

NKU also moved into a three-way tie for second place in the Horizon League standings with both Green Bay and Wright State. NKU is 10-0 this season when holding opponents to 60 points or less.

NKU plays at Cleveland State on Thursday at 7 p.m.

SHAWNEE STATE HOLDS OFF THOMAS MORE: Brandie Snow scored 20 points as NAIA power Shawnee State posted an 89-78 win over Thomas More on Saturday in Portsmouth, Ohio.

Shawnee State, ranked No. 7 nationally in the NAIA poll, converted 33 free throws in 45 attempts to seal the win. The Bears improved to 21-3 overall, 8-2 in the Mid-South Conference.

Emily Schultz and Courtney Hurst each scored 13 points for Thomas More, which is 16-7 overall, 5-5 in the Mid-South Conference. The Saints were 26-for-37 at the free-throw line.

Zoie Barth added 10 points for Thomas More, which plays at Georgetown (Ky.) on Thursday night.

(Information compiled from NKU, Thomas More and staff reports)