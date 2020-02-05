NKU plays host to Oakland in key Horizon League battle Thursday night at BB&T Arena















By Don Owen

NKyTribune reporter

Remember when Northern Kentucky and Oakland squared off a month ago in Michigan? Well, both teams will look considerably different Thursday night when the Golden Grizzlies visit BB&T Arena for the rematch at 7 p.m.

Unlike the first meeting, a 75-64 NKU win on Jan. 5, Oakland will now have the services of Cleveland State transfer Rashad Williams. The hot-shooting guard poured in 37 points against Detroit Mercy on Jan. 31 during a 77-64 road win and was named the Horizon League Player of the Week.

Williams, who averaged 10.8 points per game at Cleveland State last season, buried seven 3-pointers against the Titans last week. He also converted 14 free throws in 15 attempts as the Golden Grizzlies improved to 8-15 overall and 3-7 in the Horizon League.

Williams became eligible on Jan. 16 after being granted an NCAA transfer waiver and leads Oakland in scoring at 18.2 points per game. Senior forward Xavier Hill-Mais averages 15.5 points and a team-best 7.7 rebounds per contest, while 6-foot-11 Brad Brechting adds 10.1 points and 6.7 rebounds per game.

A player to keep an eye on is Oakland guard Blake Lampman, who has drained 44 shots from 3-point range. Lampman, who averages 6.7 points per game, could be a big factor against the NKU zone.

NKU also has a vastly different look from the first meeting with Oakland. The Norse played that contest without leading scorer Dantez Walton, who returned last week after missing 10 games with an injury. In his first game back, Walton notched a double-double (15 points, 10 rebounds) during a win at Green Bay.

Walton, a 6-foot-6 senior forward, averages 17.1 points per game. He also leads NKU in rebounding at 7.2 boards per contest.

NKU is 16-7 overall and 8-3 in the Horizon League after posting a 65-56 victory at Milwaukee on Sunday. The Norse clamped down defensively on Milwaukee, holding the Panthers to 17 points in the first half on 7-for-30 (23.3 percent) shooting from the field.

Jalen Tate netted 12 of his 16 points in the second half for NKU, while Tyler Sharpe scored 11 after the break. Sharpe — who finished with a game-high 18 points — also buried a trio of 3-pointers in the second half as NKU defeated Milwaukee for the eighth consecutive time.

Tate grabbed nine rebounds to lead NKU on the glass, while Silas Adheke hauled in eight boards. Trevon Faulkner and Bryson Langdon each added 10 points for NKU. Langdon has reached double figures in six of the last eight games, averaging 13.0 points per contest during that stretch.

NKU owns a 12-11 lead in the all-time series with Oakland, but the Golden Grizzlies are 7-3 in games played at Highland Heights. Oakland is also 3-1 all-time at BB&T Arena.

A year ago, NKU defended its home floor with a 79-64 win over Oakland. Prior to that game, the Golden Grizzlies were unbeaten (3-0) at BB&T Arena.

The Norse are within a game of first place in the Horizon League as a result of Green Bay’s 92-89 victory over Wright State on Sunday. Wright State is 9-2 in the Horizon League.

NKU will continue its four-game homestand Saturday night when Detroit Mercy visits BB&T Arena at 7 p.m.

