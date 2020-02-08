NEXT: SQUARE1 celebrates entrepreneurs, community leaders at Start Up Scholars pitch event















SQUARE1, where ideas start and grow, will honor several of our community’s leaders and entrepreneurs at its 3rd Annual Startup Scholars High School Pitch Competition Luncheon, co-hosted with Orchestrate Technologies.

Join us at St. Elizabeth Training & Education Center in Erlanger to witness the region’s top high school innovators pitch their ideas, Shark-Tank style. During this event SQUARE1 is excited to honor Garren Colvin, CEO of St. Elizabeth Healthcare; Darqueze Dennard, Cincinnati Bengals Cornerback; Dan Groneck of U.S. Bank; Barbara Smith, Founder and President of Journey Steel; Jackie Reau, Co-Founder and CEO of Game Day Communications; and Tony Shipley, Founder and Chair of Queen City Angels. Each honoree will receive a special award highlighting his or her impact on the community.

SQUARE1 celebrates these community leaders who have set a high example for the younger population and are encouraging high school students to follow in their footsteps by taking a more active role in this event.

Students are helping with the promotion and execution of the newly-branded event and have officially renamed it “Next.”

Sponsorships, Tables, and Seats are on sale now for the April 3rd event. Tickets and additional info can be found here.

SQUARE1 is seeking employers to host students in internships, part-time and summer work, or job shadows and field trips.

If you are interested in supporting SQUARE1 and these students with a donation or with work opportunities please reach out to Keith at keith@startatsquare1.com.

SQUARE1, a not-for-profit company, is an entrepreneur education and business igniter providing resources to a broad range of professionals and students to help turn ideas and interests into thriving businesses and careers. Its mission is to uncover, educate, support, and inspire emerging entrepreneurs.