News briefs: Schletker gets award, Grayson to CivicPoint, Bob’s Furniture opens, Ryle JV champs















The Kentucky Commonwealth’s Attorneys Association (KCAA) presented Kenton County Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Maria C. Schletker the “Sword of Justice Award” in recognition of individual achievement and outstanding work as a prosecutor in Kentucky.

Schletker was nominated for the award by Commonwealth’s Attorney Rob Sanders who also presented the award on behalf of the KCAA. In his remarks, Sanders commented on the numerous jury trial convictions and substantial sentences Schletker has achieved in some of Kenton County’s most serious cases. “You will not find a more hard-working, efficient, or effective prosecutor,” said Sanders, “She is a fierce advocate for justice on behalf of crime victims and the Commonwealth of Kentucky.”

Schletker started with the Kenton County Commonwealth’s Attorney Office as a student intern during law school. She was hired as a prosecutor in 2014 after graduating from DePaul University Law School in Chicago, Illinois. Schletker primarily prosecutes crimes against children, sexual assaults, murder, and other victim intensive cases. She is a graduate of University of Dayton and Notre Dame Academy.

Trey Grayson takes tops CivicPoint position

Former Kentucky Secretary of State Trey Grayson has been appointed Managing Director for CivicPoint, a subsidiary of Frost Brown Todd LLC (FBT). He will oversee the more than 20 lobbyist and government relations specialists across seven states and Washington, D.C.

Grayson has been with CivicPoint the government affairs and FBT for nearly three years. Previously, he served as the president and CEO of the Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce, director of the Institute of Politics at Harvard University, and two terms as Secretary of State.



“The opportunity to stay and lead this organization while its impact continues to grow is an honor,” says Grayson.

Originally with an emphasis on five states, CivicPoint recently expanded into Colorado and Texas and increased its presence in Washington D.C. It is a full-service firm with a focus on education, energy, health care, information technology, local government and public-private partnerships.

Bob’s Discount Furniture opens in Florence

Bob’s Discount Furniture has opened a new store in Florence at 7601 Mall Road.

At its grand opening ceremonies this past week, the business donated $2500 donation checks to Erpenbeck Elementary School and to Northern Kentucky Children’s Advocacy Center.

Founded in 1991, Bob’s Discount Furniture is one of the fastest-growing furniture retailers in the country. It has 126 furniture stores in 18 states.

They will continue their grand opening events through 4 p.m. Monday.

Ryle JV cheerleaders are national champs

Ryle Junior Varsity High School cheerleaders earned a National Championship at a recent competition in Orlando. The team placed first in their division competing against 29 other teams.

The varsity team placed 8th in their division competing against 63 teams.

This is the first time Ryle High School has won a National Championship in 20 years.

The two teams consist of 40 cheerleaders and their coaches.