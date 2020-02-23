Newport Business Association annual meeting and awards gives nod to movies filmed in the region















NKyTribune staff

The Newport Business Association hosted its Annual Awards Meeting and Installation of the Board of Directors on Thursday, February 20th at the Newport Syndicate with over 140 attendees.

The theme was “A Nite With The Starz” with a review of the many movies filmed in the Greater Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky area, thanks to the 30-year plus history of Film Cincinnati.

Guest speaker, Kristen Schlotman – Executive Director Film Cincinnati, reminded attendees of the positive economic impact the filming industry brings to our region every time a movie is made in our Greater Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky Region. She assured everyone more movies are in the works – looking forward to hearing “lights – cameras – action and it’s a wrap” on the streets of Newport.

Community Leadership Award:

NBA 2019 Community Leadership Award to Police Captain Paul Kunkel for his continued support and compassion for Newport Night Out.

NBA 2019 Community Leadership Award to Pompilio’s Restaurant

NBA 2019 Volunteer of the Year Award Posthumously to Pat Budd

NBA 2019 Volunteer of the Year Award to Newport resident and Community Organizer Josh Tunning

NBA 2019 Business of the Year Award to Perfetti Van Melle, USA, Inc. for the KaBoom! Community Build project at the Bernadette Watkins Park

Two additional businesses who made financial contributions to the KaBOOM! Community Build project:

– Neighborhood Foundations

– Brighton Center

NBA 2019 Business of the Year Award to St. Elizabeth Healthcare for its financial support of Northern Kentucky’s First Outdoor Gym at the Buena Vista Park

NBA 2019 New Business Award to The Baker’s Table

NBA 2019 New Business Award to Incubator Kitchen Collective

NBA 2019 “Marvin” Award for long-standing non-wavering commitment to the City was presented to two businesses who each have been part of the Newport Business community for over 100-years:

– Ebert’s Meat Market – 123-years

– Kentucky Furniture – 100-years

Couldn't make it to the Newport Business Association annual meeting and awards presentation? Here is a glimpse of what you missed Posted by Mark Hansel on Saturday, February 22, 2020

NBA 2020-21 Officers:

President Mark Ramler, Mansion Hill Properties

Vice President Bev Holiday, City of Newport

Secretary Tammy Weidinger, Brighton Center

Treasurer Michael Bach, Michael P. Bach, P.S.C.

NBA 2020-2021 Board Members:

Matt, Atkins, Primary Principal at Newport Independent School District

Chris Bednar, Nexigen & Newport Parks Renaissance, Chair

David Dalton, The Think Shop

Charlie Fry, Master Fry Defense Systems

Joe Klare – The Catalytic Fund

John Marlow, Mokka and the Sunset Bar & Grill

Jack Moreland, Southbank Partners

Rachel Roberts – The Yoga Bar

Mike Smith – Headquarters Event Center

NBA New Board Members:

Brandon Quillen, Newport on the Levee

Amber Sipple, Impact Cowork

Nick Eberhard – Heritage Bank