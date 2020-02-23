Newport Business Association annual meeting and awards gives nod to movies filmed in the region

NKyTribune staff
The Newport Business Association hosted its Annual Awards Meeting and Installation of the Board of Directors on Thursday, February 20th at the Newport Syndicate with over 140 attendees.
The theme was “A Nite With The Starz” with a review of the many movies filmed in the Greater Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky area, thanks to the 30-year plus history of Film Cincinnati.
Guest speaker, Kristen Schlotman – Executive Director Film Cincinnati, reminded attendees of the positive economic impact the filming industry brings to our region every time a movie is made in our Greater Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky Region. She assured everyone more movies are in the works – looking forward to hearing “lights – cameras – action and it’s a wrap” on the streets of Newport.
Community Leadership Award:
NBA 2019 Community Leadership Award to Police Captain Paul Kunkel for his continued support and compassion for Newport Night Out.
NBA 2019 Community Leadership Award to Pompilio’s Restaurant
NBA 2019 Volunteer of the Year Award Posthumously to Pat Budd
NBA 2019 Volunteer of the Year Award to Newport resident and Community Organizer Josh Tunning
NBA 2019 Business of the Year Award to Perfetti Van Melle, USA, Inc. for the KaBoom! Community Build project at the Bernadette Watkins Park
Two additional businesses who made financial contributions to the KaBOOM! Community Build project:
– Neighborhood Foundations
– Brighton Center
NBA 2019 Business of the Year Award to St. Elizabeth Healthcare for its financial support of Northern Kentucky’s First Outdoor Gym at the Buena Vista Park
NBA 2019 New Business Award to The Baker’s Table
NBA 2019 New Business Award to Incubator Kitchen Collective
NBA 2019 “Marvin” Award for long-standing non-wavering commitment to the City was presented to two businesses who each have been part of the Newport Business community for over 100-years:
– Ebert’s Meat Market – 123-years
– Kentucky Furniture – 100-years
Couldn't make it to the Newport Business Association annual meeting and awards presentation? Here is a glimpse of what you missed
Posted by Mark Hansel on Saturday, February 22, 2020
Couldn’t make it to the Newport Business Association annual meeting and awards presentation? Here is a glimpse of what you missed
NBA 2020-21 Officers:
President Mark Ramler, Mansion Hill Properties
Vice President Bev Holiday, City of Newport
Secretary Tammy Weidinger, Brighton Center
Treasurer Michael Bach, Michael P. Bach, P.S.C.
NBA 2020-2021 Board Members:
Matt, Atkins, Primary Principal at Newport Independent School District
Chris Bednar, Nexigen & Newport Parks Renaissance, Chair
David Dalton, The Think Shop
Charlie Fry, Master Fry Defense Systems
Joe Klare – The Catalytic Fund
John Marlow, Mokka and the Sunset Bar & Grill
Jack Moreland, Southbank Partners
Rachel Roberts – The Yoga Bar
Mike Smith – Headquarters Event Center
NBA New Board Members:
Brandon Quillen, Newport on the Levee
Amber Sipple, Impact Cowork
Nick Eberhard – Heritage Bank