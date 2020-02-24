New collaboration from Graeter’s, Braxton Brewing Co: Black Cherry Chocolate Chip White Stout















Braxton Brewing Co. and Graeter’s Ice Cream, are releasing a new innovation that brings two beloved Cincinnati brands together once again.

On Friday, February 28, Graeter’s Black Cherry Chocolate Chip White Stout will be available at a tapping and release party at Braxton Brewing Co. Beginning March 2, consumers will also be able to purchase 16oz 4-packs of the limited edition beer in Kroger stores throughout Cincinnati, Northern Kentucky, Columbus, Dayton, Louisville and Lexington at an SRP of $13.99.

This white stout continues the partnership between Graeter’s Ice Cream and Braxton Brewing Co., and ultimately speaks to the brands’ desire for innovation, collaboration and continued growth, celebrating the cities in which they have laid their foundations: Cincinnati and Covington.

Braxton’s Graeter’s Black Cherry Chocolate Chip White Stout is brewed to be a decadent dessert beer, crafted with notes of sweet black cherries, rich dark chocolate and an indulgent, medium-bodied white stout. Hailing flavors from Graeter’s iconic Black Cherry Chocolate Chip Ice Cream, the new innovation from Braxton is handcrafted to be reminiscent of one of America’s most memorable desserts: the chocolate covered cherry.

Graeter’s Ice Cream, celebrating its 150th anniversary in 2020, produces craft ice cream using French Pots, a small batch, artisanal method of production dating back over a century.

Today, Graeter’s has 55 retail stores and ships over 300,000 pints annually for online mail order sales. Graeter’s can also be found in more than 4,000 grocery stores in 46 states.

“It’s always a privilege for us to be able to lend our flavors and expertise to something as innovative and as fun as our collaborations with Braxton,” said Bob Graeter, fourth-generation owner of Graeter’s Ice Cream. “This year’s Black Cherry Chocolate Chip White Stout is a welcome addition to our current Braxton-Graeter’s collection of innovations. We’re reaching new consumers, helping a new generation to taste and fall in love with French Pot-made ice cream, and it’s stretching our creative approach to fan favorites, overall.”

Born in a garage, a passion for brewing has become an entrepreneurial obsession at Braxton Brewing Co.

Its new home is deeply rooted in the community of Covington.

“From the first Black Raspberry Chocolate Chip Milk Stout we made with Graeter’s to today’s Black Cherry Chocolate Chip White Stout, we’re proud to be able to honor Graeter’s in our unique way,” said Jake Rouse, Co-Founder and CEO of Braxton Brewing. “Graeter’s is such an iconic Cincinnati brand that we’ve loved transforming it into a beer consumers can really fall in love with.”

Braxton Brewing Co. will host a weekend release party in the Taproom in Covington, spanning from Friday morning, Feb. 28, to Sunday, March 1.

Guests will be able to experience a donut popup shop by Graeter’s Ice Cream, ice cream sampling throughout the weekend, a special visit from the Cincinnati Zoo on Sunday, and 4-packs available for purchase all weekend long.

Braxton Brewing Co. and Graeter’s Ice Cream