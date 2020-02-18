Music, crafts and a visitor-created play at BCM; free admission, “The Power of Her” on ArtsWave Day















Visitors to Behringer-Crawford Museum will have a chance to release their inner playwrights on Saturday, March 7, when they help write the script for an original play inspired by the works of female artists.

They can also listen to two concerts by predominantly female musical groups, create crafts and receive free admission to the museum on “The Power of Her” ArtsWave day.

From 10:30-11:30 a.m., Clark & Jones Trio will perform a concert celebrating the collective works of the Trio’s two women composers/instrumentalists/singers, Nancy Bick Clark (harp, recorder, and vocals) and Jude Jones (violin and guitar, vocals). Rounding out the trio will be Frank Clark on bodhrán (Irish drum), percussion and vocals.

The music will include a variety of styles from Celtic to classical to old-time American and contemporary genres and will also feature poetry and stories about the inspiration for the works.

From noon to 1 p.m., Raison D’Etre will perform their “Three Decades Together” concert, which will include original songs, a cappella swing tunes made famous by sister acts and a few sing-alongs. Known for their three-part harmony singing, Raison D’Etre says their music “shares life’s journey through original songs about love, loss, and redemption.”

American Legacy Theatre (A.L.T.) will guide the playwriting event from 2 to 4 p.m. It will be a progressive activity in which each participant will have a “crash course” on playwriting, then write a segment of a theatrical piece, based on women-created or women-related artwork and historic artifacts from the museum’s collections.

According to the theater’s founder, Matthew Gellin, children and other participants who are unable to write can contribute in other ways, by dictating, drawing an image or recording a video. The resulting play will then be posted on the theater’s website. www.americanlegacytheatre.org

From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., instructors from Covington’s The Carnegie will lead craft workshops in the BCM Education Center.

Visitors will also be able to explore the museum and view its latest exhibit, From Rituals to Runways: The Power of the Bead, which celebrates the art and integral roles that beads have played in society over the centuries, and includes Bob Mackie-designed costumes worn by the music icon Cher.

