Mike Battaglia’s Turfway Park selections for Saturday















Turfway Park’s Mike Battaglia provides daily selections and comments for the Tribune during the live racing meets.

SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 8, 2020

RACE 1

NO NAY ALWAYS makes her U.S. debut for Wes Ward after an even effort in Ireland back in May. She faces boys tonight but drops in for a tag and Ward should have her ready to go. HYDROGEN showed promise in his first two races for Bob Baffert but something went wrong and he moves to the barn of Jimmy Corrigan after two dead-last finishes at Los Alamitos. His last work was promising and he has to be respected. TWO DOT is a stakes-placed runner that drops in class for John Hancock, who is having a very good meet.

RACE 2

PIONEER DANCER is a perfect two-for-two over the Turfway Poly. He figures to get a good trip from just off the pace and rates the edge with Ramos picking up the mount for Brett Santangelo. SEVENTY SEVENTYCAT lost several lengths when forced to check in the turn last out. He was running well at the end of that one and will be tough to beat. HIGH POWERED drops in class and has the speed to be dangerous.

RACE 3

FLORIDA FLASH was bumped around leaving the gate last out but made up some ground rallying extremely wide. He should move forward off that on and gets the nod with Jimenez picking up the mount for Dale Romans. CHICAGO ROLL has only had two starts and could improve on the class drop. COMBATING stopped badly in his debut but also takes the class drop.

RACE 4

KICKIN KIMBERLY drew off to win impressively last out and looks like a solid bet to make it two in a row for Maker and Corrales. MY AUNT TILLIE also comes off a win but figures second best in this one. MY LADY DOWRY will be running late.

RACE 5

ESTILL beat most of these same horses last out and appears to be in a good spot to pick up her maiden win with Franklin back aboard for Tom Drury. Drury also trains MADAM PIE, who will be running late and figures to be the main competition. KITTEN ON CALL showed nothing in her debut but had a recent work for Mike Maker, who usually does better with his second-time starters. Look for improvement from her tonight.

RACE 6

MONTEZUMA EXPRESS is a 10-year-old veteran who showed improvement in his second start back after a long layoff. He gets in light and if he makes the lead he could spring the upset. MUNY ME TOO looked good winning last out and should get a good trip from his outside post. DURRETT LANE figures to be the favorite and a repeat of that last effort would make him tough to beat.

RACE 7

RIVERBOAT GAMBLER was no match for the very talented Town Bee last out but was well clear of the third-place finisher in a game effort. He rates the slight edge in what looks like a well matched allowance race. GOING FOR GOLD has faced some tough opposition and ran very well in his first try over this track. He may be the fastest from the gate and is the one to catch. BIZZY RIDE dropped in class to get his maiden win but he did it impressively. He faces much better tonight but has to be respected.

RACE 8

MATZO BELLA didn’t break sharply and was unable to make up much ground in a race where the speed horses finished one-two. A better start could make her a winner in this one. PROMISED FAME showed improvement when cut back in distance and looks tough in this spot. BIVIAN B is a definite contender.