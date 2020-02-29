Mike Battaglia’s Turfway Park selections for Saturday















Turfway Park’s Mike Battaglia provides daily selections and comments for the Tribune during the live racing meets.

RACE 1

BELLE MAGIE stumbled a bit leaving the gate last out and was never in contention. A better start could make her a winner on the class drop. STYLISH KITTEN was third in her debut and should move forward tonight. She looks like the main competition. ENTHRONED rates a chance.

RACE 2

VALYCOVE finished fourth despite some problems in the stretch last out. Chelsey Coady drops him in class and he looks best with Virginia Tormey back aboard. SEVENHEARTSWARRIOR comes off a dull effort but a return to his best makes him the one to beat. JINGLE ME THIS will be running at the end.

RACE 3

MY MAIKO comes off a narrow loss at this level and appears to be in a good spot to pick up her maiden win tonight. TARA’S Z VA has only had one race and figures to improve. RHODA’S JEWELL is a contender.

RACE 4

MUNY ME TOO has the speed to be in contention throughout and rates a slight edge in a well matched race. BOURNE IN NIXA broke poorly last out and will be running at the end tonight. AT GUARD has two wins at this distance and has to be considered.

RACE 5

JUST ANOTHER JOHN drops to the bottom and hooks a fairly weak field. Give him the edge. VALID STORM is questionable at the distance but should make the lead and could be tough to catch. MINE N YOURS is a contender.

RACE 6

MY GIRL ROCKET ran evenly in her first try on the Poly and should improve off that effort. LINER has won two in a row (was disqualified from one) and figures to be the one to catch. MIKAYLA ATTACK comes off a solid win and is a threat.

RACE 7

HOWARD OF LUCK ran a decent race in his debut over this track and was second behind a repeat winner at Mahoning Valley. He has the speed to be in contention throughout and gets the nod. Ken and Sarah Ramsey have what looks to be a powerful entry with a couple of first-time starters. ARTEMUS CITYLIMITS posted a recent bullet work for Wes Ward and AMERICAN SOLUTION is also training well for Mike Maker. Both are capable of running well in this one. SPINNING INDYNIABLY debuts for Steve Asmussen and has to be considered.

RACE 8

DRAMA RUN usually has good early speed but broke slowly last out and was never in contention. A better start will make her tough with Jimenez back aboard for Steve Cahill. STORM TEMPLE PILOT needed her last race after a four-month layoff and figures to move forward off that effort. CONSTANCIA is another one who didn’t show her customary early foot last out and is a contender.