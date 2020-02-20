Mike Battaglia’s Turfway Park selections for Thursday















Turfway Park’s Mike Battaglia provides daily selections and comments for the Tribune during the live racing meets.

THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 20, 2020

RACE 1

FIDES RATIO needed her race at Charles Town and has the speed to make the lead in here. Give her the edge in a well matched maiden race. LYONAISSE drops back down a notch in class and should run well. AMERICAN VALUES has been training steadily at Keeneland and is a solid threat.

RACE 2

MISCHIEVIOUS LASS hasn’t shown much recently but won an allowance race over this track back in March. She posted a recent bullet work and looks best with the class drop. PROMISED FAME moves up a notch in class after winning against bottom claimers but definitely fits with these. CHANNING ROAD rates a chance.

RACE 3

BIG ISLAND is a consistent runner who comes off two solid efforts here at Turfway. He appears to be in a good spot to pick up the win with Prescott back aboard. WILL RUNAWAY didn’t show much in his first race over this track but has shown better early speed in the past and a return to his best form makes him dangerous. ECHO ALPHA SIX woke up last out and is a solid contender.

RACE 4

GOLDEN READY was second when dropped to this level last out and looks like a winner for high-percentage trainer Larry Smith and leading jockey Albin Jimenez. LINK TO DESTINY definitely needed his last race after an 11-month layoff and figures to improve for Wes Ward. SPIKEANDBOWL has only had one race and drops to the bottom tonight.

RACE 5

SACRED STORM has won two in a row since moving to the barn of Larry Smith and is capable of extending that streak with Gabe Lagunes back aboard tonight. DREAMS ARE PAZIBLE moves up in class after a win against bottom claimers but that was her first race since May and she looks like the one to beat. CHARGAREE is a contender.

RACE 6

FLOROPLUS dropped in class to get a win two starts back and was claimed by Kim Hammond. He came back to finish second against a very tough field last out and posted a solid work since that start. Give him the edge in this one. HORSEFEATHERS posted a big upset win last out and a repeat of that performance makes him the one to beat. DURANGO KID is an invader from Chicago who has the speed to be dangerous.

RACE 7

ALL OUT was a high-priced yearling purchase who has shown improvement in every start. He comes off a game maiden win last out and is in a good spot to make it two in a row with Lezcano back up for Rey Hernandez, who is having a very good meet. TALLESTOFTHETALL faces much tougher after an impressive maiden win but is lightly raced and capable of improvement. BOURBON TRAFFIC didn’t handle the mile and a quarter last out but ran well in his prior race and fits with these.

RACE 8

IMPROVISER has won three of his eight races over this track. He was claimed off a third-place finish last out and gets blinkers and Corrales tonight. Give him the edge. WILD ZAMBEZI beat the top pick last out and will be tough with Jimenez picking up the mount for Jeff Greenhill. TEE TEE likes this track.