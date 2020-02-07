Mike Battaglia’s Turfway Park selections for Friday















Turfway Park’s Mike Battaglia provides daily selections and comments for the Tribune during the live racing meets.

FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 7, 2020

RACE 1

SHAMELESSFI turned in a dull effort last out but just missed in her prior race. Her best would be good enough to win tonight. WILLIN’ GRACE has won two in a row and figures to be tough to beat. Eleven-year-old PROM THEME is winding down a long career but still fits with this bunch.

RACE 2

SOFIA’S SLUGGER gets the nod in a very well matched maiden claimer. ITASCA has only had one race and should move forward. AUSTRIAN takes the class drop and has to be respected.

RACE 3

SOCIAL CIRCLE comes off a third-place finish last out and faces a bit easier competition in this one. She figures to get a good trip from the inside post with J. D. Ramos, who has several live mounts tonight, aboard. YOU PEOPLE was never in contention behind an impressive front-running winner last out but John Hancock is having a very good meet and this one looks dangerous. RONAN is still a maiden but has good early speed and could be tough if left alone on the front end.

RACE 4

HOLY BOLY is a lightly raced 4-year-old who lost his best chance when he was shut off in mid-stretch last out. He is capable of better and could spring the upset tonight. ELI’S COMING beat the top pick last out and has the speed to be in contention throughout. SOUTHERN HUMOR will be running at the end.

RACE 5

POPCORN FOR EDDIE was very impressive in his Turfway debut, drawing off to win by 3-1/2 lengths. He faces winners for the first time but looked like he could handle the move and can make it two in a row with Jimenez picking up the mount. RAHFEE TOWN figures to be on or near the lead and figures to be the one to catch. GATTO ROSSO needed his last race and is eligible to improve.

RACE 6

THIRSTY ACTOR drops to the bottom and figures to be running late in a race with plenty of early runners. He has been training steadily for Kim Hammond and gets the nod tonight. MAN OF BLUES likes this track and should be in contention throughout. His best makes him the one to beat. ROYAL BY NATURE could wake up at decent odds.

RACE 7

SWANAGE broke poorly last out and finished fifth in a race she probably needed after a two-month layoff. She has been training very sharply since that one and figures to show big improvement tonight for Mike Maker with Corrales picking up the mount. OXUM POWER scored a huge upset win in her debut, coming from dead last and getting up in the final strides. She also will improve off that one and looks dangerous in here. SHELLEY’S GEM loved the added distance last out and is a solid threat.

RACE 8

EIGHTS AND ACES looked very good winning in his first try over the Turfway Poly. He has the outside post but has enough speed to be on or near the lead and is capable of making it two in a row tonight. JUNKET ran poorly last out but was second behind the top pick two starts back and looks like a solid threat in this one. MR. CHOW likes this track and is a contender in a tough race.