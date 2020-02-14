Mike Battaglia’s Turfway Park selections for Friday, card includes the John Battaglia Memorial Stakes















Turfway Park’s Mike Battaglia provides daily selections and comments for the Tribune during the live racing meets.

FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 14, 2020:

RACE 1

MY SWEET BABOO was no match for a runaway winner last out but was well clear of the third-place finisher in that one. Maker drops her a notch in class and she should get her maiden win tonight. MAGIC FINNISH is lightly raced and drops in for a tag for the first time. She could wake up at this level. TWELVE MONARCHS is a contender.

RACE 2

NO INTEREST moves up in class after being claimed last out. She has the tactical speed to be in good position throughout and gets the nod in this one. VORTICES figures to make the lead and is the one to catch. TEMPESTUOUS AMY was overmatched last out but beat the top pick back in January and will be running late.

RACE 3

NOOK stopped badly last out but was a front-running winner two starts back. She figures to make the lead tonight and could be tough to catch in a well matched race. SPERLING beat many of these same rivals last out and will be running at the end. JEWELISA fits in here.

RACE 4

ARCHIE’S GIRL and DRAMA RUN finished a nose apart last out and it’s tough to separate the two tonight. Give the slight edge to ARCHIE’S GIRL, who will be running late with J. D. Ramos back aboard. APPEALING JULIA has good speed and the inside post.

RACE 5: THE JOHN BATTAGLIA MEMORIAL STAKES

INVADER showed huge improvement in his first try over the Turfway Poly, winning by 12 lengths back in early December. He faces a much tougher task tonight but has been training steadily for Wes Ward, who shows a lot of confidence running back in this spot. He will have to improve again but give him the slight edge in a well matched renewal of the Battaglia. HIGH HOLY is another one who has blossomed over this track, winning back-to-back races in front-running fashion. His last win was a huge effort in a very quick time and if he can rate behind what figures to be a very fast pace he will be tough to beat for Darrin Miller and Garcia. SHAKE SOME ACTION is also entered in a race at Fair Grounds tomorrow but is expected to run here. Brad Cox also shows a great deal of confidence coming in off a maiden win and he will be running at the end. TRUCULENT and DECLARED are both also entered in races at Fair Grounds tomorrow and are expected to scratch tonight.

RACE 6

STRONG YEN rates the slight edge in a well matched claiming test. SO CAUGHT UP IN U showed improvement last out and has to be considered. BREZNO fits in here.

RACE 7

ANNA’S FAST has been patiently handled by Ward but has won two of three with her only loss coming in the Queen Mary at Ascot. She won last out despite a long layoff and should move forward off that tightener. Give her the edge with Jimenez picking up the mount. RISING SEAS comes off back-to-back wins at Churchill. She has the speed to be on or near the lead for Ben Colebrook and Lanerie is named to ride. KARAK is also trained by Ward and is the only stakes winner in the field. She has to be respected.

RACE 8

CANTALOUPE ISLAND drops back to the bottom and gets the nod at this level. LOYAL will be running at the end and also takes the class drop. RONAN would be the top pick if she gets in.