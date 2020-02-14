Mentoring Plus to honor Newport’s Tom Fromme with ‘Seeds of Hope’ award at event on March 20















Tom Fromme, a lifelong resident of the City of Newport and its City Manager will be recognized for his dedication to the community when he receives the Seeds of Hope award next month.

Mentoring Plus, the non-profit organization honoring Fromme, is headquartered in Newport. The organization provides high-risk youth with one-on-one mentoring, case management, and many more services.

Each year the organization hosts the Seeds of Hope fundraiser, honoring someone who has made a major contribution to the lives of youth and families in the region.

Fromme is a graduate of Newport High School class of 1974 and received a BS Degree from EKU, then an MPA Degree from Northern Kentucky University. He is also a graduate of the FBI National Academy, Session 181. He was honored as a distinguished alumnus by the Department of Political Science and Criminal Justice at Northern Kentucky University. He was also inducted into the Newport High School Hall of Distinguished Alumni and is a major supporter of Newport Schools to this day.

He has served with the City of Newport since 1980, when he began his career as a Patrol Officer and rose through the ranks to become Chief of Police in 1991. He served in that capacity until 2006, making him the longest-serving Chief in Newport’s history. In 2006, he moved into the City Manager position and continues to serve in that capacity, making him the longest-serving City Manager.

Fromme has served on numerous Boards, including the Boys and Girls Club and Brighton Center, and is currently the President of the Newport Foundation and a member of the Newport – Southbank Bridge Company Board. He has also served as a panelist for many discussion groups, covering topics from economic development to government affairs. He and his wife Tammy have been generous donors of both time and money to many charitable organizations. He is a 29 -year member of the International City Manager Association and a life member of the Kentucky Association of Chiefs of Police and Fraternal Order of Police.

The City of Newport has seen an economic boom in recent years. In his capacity as City Manager, he is responsible for the day-to-day operations, as well as the economic development of the City. Working with elected officials and city staff he has been involved with projects including the Newport Pavilion, Saint Elizabeth, Aqua on the Levee, and Academy on 4th and many other developments totaling over $500 million in development construction projects. He credits much of this success to the stable elected leadership and great staff members of the city. An additional $800 million of future developments are already planned over the next several years. During his tenure, payroll revenue has increased by 49% due to significant job growth.

Fromme will be honored on March 20 at an event that will feature dinner, music, and auctions. It will be held at The Newport Syndicate, 18 E. Fifth St., in Newport. Doors open at 6 p.m., dinner

served at 6:45 p.m. For more information and tickets to the April 12 Seeds of Hope 2019 Award dinner, click here.

Past Seeds of Hope Award winners

2011 David Hosea (Hosea House “soup kitchen”)

2012 Judi Gerding (The Point/Redwood School)

2013 Sr. Jean Marie Hoffman (D.C. Children Home)

2014 Steve Stevens (N.K. Chamber of Commerce)

2015 Rev. Bill Neuroth (Brighton Center)

2016 Mary Bunning (Boys and Girls Clubs)

2017 Fred & Betty Jo Haas (Youth Haven)

2018 Dick Maile (M+, Youth Build, Jail ministry)

2019 Jack Moreland (Southbank Partners)

Beginning with a vision to serve the most needy youth, Mentoring Plus was founded in April of 2009 by several lifelong residents of Northern Kentucky. Its mission is to empower disadvantaged youth and their families to discover their potential and to provide the resources they need to pursue it.

If you’re unable to attend, but wish to contribute to this event on behalf of Tom Fromme, please go here.