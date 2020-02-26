Ludlow girls basketball team clinches regional berth with overtime win against St. Henry

By Terry Boehmker
NKyTribune sports reporter
In his first season back as head coach of the Ludlow girls basketball team, Aaron Stamm has guided the Panthers to their best record in more than 20 years and a berth in the 9th Region tournament.
That’s what the Panthers accomplished Tuesday when they defeated St. Henry, 60-56, in overtime in the semifinals of the 34th District tournament at Dixie Heights. The victory gives Ludlow a 25-6 record and puts them in the district final at 6 p.m. Friday against Dixie Heights.
The district winner and runner-up both advance to next week’s 9th Region tournament at Northern Kentucky University. Ludlow has never won a district title or a regional tournament game so those are the next goals Stamm and his players hope to achieve.
Northern Kentucky teams played in seven girls and four boys district semifinal games on Tuesday. The Ludlow girls posted the only overtime victory and Brossart got past Scott, 99-53, in a 37th District boys game. The closest winning margin in the other nine games was 16 points.
Here are the updated schedules for boys and girls district tournaments involving teams in Boone, Campbell and Kenton counties:
Girls district basketball tournaments
32nd DISTRICT AT GRANT COUNTY
Thursday
Championship: Simon Kenton vs. Walton-Verona, 7 p.m.
33rd DISTRICT AT CONNER
Thursday
Championship: Conner vs. Ryle, 7 p.m.
34th DISTRICT AT DIXIE HEIGHTS
Friday
Championship: Dixie Heights vs. Ludlow, 6 p.m.
35th DISTRICT AT HOLY CROSS
Thursday
Championship: Notre Dame vs. Holy Cross, 7 p.m.
36th DISTRICT AT NEWPORT
Thursday
Championship: Newport Central Catholic vs. Highlands, 7 p.m.
37th DISTRICT AT CAMPBELL COUNTY MIDDLE SCHOOL
Wednesday
Championship: Brossart vs. Campbell County, 7 p.m.
Boys district basketball schedules
32nd DISTRICT AT GRANT COUNTY
Friday
Championship: Grant County vs. Simon Kenton, 7 p.m.
33rd DISTRICT AT CONNER
Wednesday
Conner vs. Boone County, 6 p.m.
Cooper vs. Ryle, 7:45 p.m.
Friday
Championship game, 7 p.m.
34th DISTRICT AT DIXIE HEIGHTS
Wednesday
St. Henry vs. Ludlow, 6 p.m.
Lloyd vs. Dixie Heights, 7:45 p.m.
Friday
Championship game, 7:45 p.m.
35th DISTRICT AT BEECHWOOD
Wednesday
Beechwood vs. Holmes, 7 p.m.
Friday
Championship: Covington Catholic vs. Beechwood-Holmes winner, 7 p.m.
36th DISTRICT AT NEWPORT
Wednesday
Highlands vs. Dayton, 6 p.m.
Newport Central Catholic vs. Newport, 7:45 p.m.
Friday
Championship game, 7 p.m.
37th DISTRICT AT CAMPBELL COUNTY MIDDLE SCHOOL
Thursday
Championship: Brossart vs. Campbell County, 7 p.m.