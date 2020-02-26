Ludlow girls basketball team clinches regional berth with overtime win against St. Henry















By Terry Boehmker

NKyTribune sports reporter

In his first season back as head coach of the Ludlow girls basketball team, Aaron Stamm has guided the Panthers to their best record in more than 20 years and a berth in the 9th Region tournament.

That’s what the Panthers accomplished Tuesday when they defeated St. Henry, 60-56, in overtime in the semifinals of the 34th District tournament at Dixie Heights. The victory gives Ludlow a 25-6 record and puts them in the district final at 6 p.m. Friday against Dixie Heights.

The district winner and runner-up both advance to next week’s 9th Region tournament at Northern Kentucky University. Ludlow has never won a district title or a regional tournament game so those are the next goals Stamm and his players hope to achieve.

Northern Kentucky teams played in seven girls and four boys district semifinal games on Tuesday. The Ludlow girls posted the only overtime victory and Brossart got past Scott, 99-53, in a 37th District boys game. The closest winning margin in the other nine games was 16 points.

Here are the updated schedules for boys and girls district tournaments involving teams in Boone, Campbell and Kenton counties:

Girls district basketball tournaments

32nd DISTRICT AT GRANT COUNTY

Thursday

Championship: Simon Kenton vs. Walton-Verona, 7 p.m.

33rd DISTRICT AT CONNER

Thursday

Championship: Conner vs. Ryle, 7 p.m.

34th DISTRICT AT DIXIE HEIGHTS

Friday

Championship: Dixie Heights vs. Ludlow, 6 p.m.



35th DISTRICT AT HOLY CROSS

Thursday

Championship: Notre Dame vs. Holy Cross, 7 p.m.

36th DISTRICT AT NEWPORT

Thursday

Championship: Newport Central Catholic vs. Highlands, 7 p.m.



37th DISTRICT AT CAMPBELL COUNTY MIDDLE SCHOOL

Wednesday

Championship: Brossart vs. Campbell County, 7 p.m.

Boys district basketball schedules

32nd DISTRICT AT GRANT COUNTY

Friday

Championship: Grant County vs. Simon Kenton, 7 p.m.

33rd DISTRICT AT CONNER

Wednesday

Conner vs. Boone County, 6 p.m.

Cooper vs. Ryle, 7:45 p.m.

Friday

Championship game, 7 p.m.

34th DISTRICT AT DIXIE HEIGHTS

Wednesday

St. Henry vs. Ludlow, 6 p.m.

Lloyd vs. Dixie Heights, 7:45 p.m.

Friday

Championship game, 7:45 p.m.

35th DISTRICT AT BEECHWOOD

Wednesday

Beechwood vs. Holmes, 7 p.m.

Friday

Championship: Covington Catholic vs. Beechwood-Holmes winner, 7 p.m.

36th DISTRICT AT NEWPORT

Wednesday

Highlands vs. Dayton, 6 p.m.

Newport Central Catholic vs. Newport, 7:45 p.m.

Friday

Championship game, 7 p.m.

37th DISTRICT AT CAMPBELL COUNTY MIDDLE SCHOOL

Thursday

Championship: Brossart vs. Campbell County, 7 p.m.